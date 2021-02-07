Peyton Manning selected to Pro Football Hall of Fame





A pair of Aarons pulled out an NFL hat-trick on Saturday night. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers earned his third Associated Press Most Valuable Player Award, while Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald won his third highest defensive player award at NFL Honors. Another notable trio for the evening: Charles Woodson, Peyton Manning and Calvin Johnson, who were selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in their first year of eligibility. Two members of the Washington Football Team also went home: quarterback Alex Smith won the Comeback Player of the Year Award in one of the most inspiring stories of 2020, and edge rusher Chase Young was recognized as the best defensive rookie. Derrick Henry, the Tennessee Titans 2,000-yard rusher, won the Offensive Player of the Year Award, and the rookie’s offensive honor went to Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. Clevelands Kevin Stefanski was named coach of the year, and Buffalo offensive coordinator Brian Daboll earned the award as assistant coach.

Rodgers had arguably the best season of his 16-year career, leading Green Bay to a 13-3 regular season, the NFC’s best score. Just a few months after questions arose about his comfort level with the Packers and their choice of a first-round quarterback of April Rodgers’ draft, who turned 37 in December, the NFL ripped Rodgers to the top of the league with 48 touchdown passes with a completion rate. of 70.7 percent. He was only arrested five times. The evening also belonged to Manning, the quarterback whose meticulous attention to detail helped turn the 21st-century gridiron into a chessboard on grass. The son of Saints legend Archie Manning and brother of two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning will be joined in Canton later this year by another first ballot, Woodson, the defensive back who beat Peyton Manning for the Heisman Trophy in 1997, and has after that almost two decades tried to stop him. Johnson, who was known as Megatron, was also a first round of voting, his only nine years of outstanding playmakers with the Detroit Lions was more than enough to convince the panel. It was also Guard Alan Faneca, who made nine Pro Bowls and missed just one game over 13 seasons with the Steelers, Jets and Cardinals; and John Lynch, the rock-hard security who brushed up his reputation in Tampa Bay, which will play for the Super Bowl title in Kansas City on Sunday. Cowboys recipient Drew Pearson was selected in the higher category; former Raiders Coach Tom Flores, as a coach; and former Steelers scout Bill Nunn as an employee.

In a nod to Covid-19, voters eschewed their traditional Saturday rally in favor of a virtual rally on January 19. The names of the winners were announced at the NFL Honors Awards on Saturday night. Jaguars departed tackle Tony Boselli and Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas were among the finalists whose names were not mentioned.

Manning entering the hall was all but predestined. That’s fitting in a way, as he was known for his intense preparation during the week and on the line of scrimmage, doing everything he could to dispel any doubts about the outcome of each piece before it happened. His work in the video room, his voluntary off-season catch sessions with receivers, his quizzes of both coaches and teammates during practice were all legendary. When Manning retired after leading the Broncos to the title in 2016, he had career records for passing yardage (71,940) and touchdowns (539), among other things, and was part of the talk as Greatest Of All Time. Drew Brees and Tom Brady have overshadowed those numbers. Brady, who plays in his 10th Super Bowl on Sunday, will join Manning with a win on Sunday as the second quarterback to lead two franchises to a title. Still, he is well aware of Mannings’s role in making the modern passing game what it is today. As with any great quarterback, there’s a lot of responsibility you take on, Brady said over the past week when thinking about Mannings in the game. You want to make sure everything reflects how you see the game and you want to make sure everyone is on the same page. And when everyone sees it through the same eyes, it’s a great way to play football. He ushered in an era when reading the X’s and O’s turned from an art to a science, setting the template for a modern passing game that relied heavily on pre-snap reads leading to quick decisions and the smartest making quarterbacks possible. to get out of bad games before they happen.

All those smarts, of course, belie a physical gift that allowed Manning to play for 18 years, including a comeback of four delicate neck surgeries that left him unable to grab a football at first. Weeks after the second surgery, Manning snuck away to a batting cage in Colorado Rockies to throw, but his first throw went about 5 yards before fluttering to the ground. Less than three years later, Manning threw 55 touchdown passes, that record still stands as the most in a season, starting in the Super Bowl for the Broncos. Two seasons after that, he was not in much better shape, suffering an arch injury that took him half the season and what was left of his limited mobility. But he led the Broncos to a Super Bowl 50 victory, then left the field forever. Manning entered and left the NFL at the same time as Woodson, the cornerback who went to one Super Bowl in his first eight years with the Raiders, and then to Green Bay to win his only Super Bowl title, before moving into his career as a safety. Oakland. He finished his career with 65 interceptions and 13 defensive touchdowns, tying the career record with Rod Woodson and Darren Sharper.

