Derrick Rose wins trade interests from Knicks, Clippers and other NBA teams





The Knicks are in active talks to acquire Derrick Rose of the Pistons, while the Clippers and other teams have also expressed interest, such as The Athletic reported. Guarding knicks Frank Ntilikina has emerged in those trade talks, according to SNY. Ntilikina makes $ 6.2 million this season and is eligible for a Eligible Offer of $ 8.3 Million and limited free agency this off season. When the Pistons had taken over Ntilikina, they formed a French trio with Killian Hayes and Save Doumbouya. The Knicks also have 10 combined second round picks during the 2022-27 drafts to dangle as trading bait to get their hands on Rose from the rebuilding Pistons. Rose is in the books for $ 7.7 million this season and become an unlimited free agent this summer. However, any team that acquires Rose before the trading deadline would inherit its Early Bird rights. This allows a team to offer up to 175 percent of Roses’s previous salary, which equates to $ 13.4 million, without using cap space. One caveat is that a new contract for Rose must run for at least two years. Those Early Bird rights could appeal to a team like the Clippers more, given their salary cap. The Clippers are right on the hard limit, so they must either trade the same salary or lower the salary in a trade. A possible offer from Lou Williams and Mfiondu Kabengele theoretically it could make sense from the perspective of a salary cap. The Clippers also have three second round picks from Detroits from 2024-26, which they’ll be in the Luke Kennard trade. For the Knicks, taking over from Rose would mean that the Knicks strengthen for a run on the playoffs. Despite many predicting a lottery finish for New York ahead of the season, the Knicks have exceeded expectations, entering seventh in the East on Sunday and just 1.5 games behind fifth seed. Trainer Tom Thibodeau has always loved Rose. The pair have been together for parts of seven seasons combined with the Bulls and Timberwolves. Rose became the division’s youngest MVP under Thibodeau’s tutelage, and the pair were also together in Team USA. Story continues The loyalty and bond between Thibodeau and Rose extend beyond the court, like Rose told me in November 2018 at the Timberwolves. I think he believed in me, said Rose. I’ve moved from team to team for the past two years and have had coaches I’ve played for coaches who are cool to play for, but it’s different from having a coach who really believes in you. To him I can say that he genuinely cares about me and believes in me, so that means a lot. If the Knicks acquired Rose, it would mean a diminished role for the current starter Elfrid Payton. It is also unclear what a takeover would mean Immanuel Quickley, which has been a bright spot for the Knicks, ranks the team’s second in player efficiency (18:45) and third in our HoopsHype Rookie of the Year rankings. Thibodeau has been bullish on Quickley’s stance, approach and ability to fire as a scoring threat with the second unit to date. What is Andre Drummond’s trade value? Answer from the NBA leadership Information from HoopsHype capologist Yossi Gozlan was used in this story You can follow Michael Scotto on Twitter: @MikeAScotto







