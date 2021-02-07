Fit again Agar returns when Aussies move to New Zealand

Spinner Ashton Agar, Australia’s T20 Player of the Year, is hoping to be fully fit for the start of their five-game T20 series in New Zealand later this month.

Agar has been sidelined for two months due to calf and finger injuries, but joined his Australian teammates on Sunday on their flight over the Tasman.

The Australians must go through a period of mandatory quarantine upon their arrival in New Zealand, prior to the start of the series on February 22.

On Saturday, Agar was crowned Australia’s T20 Player of the Year after enjoying another solid 12 months in national colors, including a hat-trick against South Africa in Johannesburg last February.

He’s formed a fruitful partnership with fellow spinner Adam Zampa, with the pair both among the top 10 T20 bowlers in the world.

Despite missing out on the entire KFC BBL season as he recovered from injuries sustained against India at the beginning of the summer, Agar is confident of bouncing back against the Black Caps.

“My finger is completely healed and my calf is going really well, so hopefully I will be fit for the first race,” he said.

“I feel a little bit more at home in the squad. You can never get too comfortable because international cricket is a really brutal game, but I think I know what my role is and I try to play it as best I can and try and form a good cooperation with Zamps.

“As long as I keep doing my best and keep playing my part, I can hopefully keep my place on the side.”

The Australian squad in New Zealand will be without Test stars such as Steve Smith, Pat Cummins and David Warner, all of whom were instead selected on the Test squad to tour South Africa before that series was postponed last week.

It means a host of BBL stars will have a rare chance on the national team, including teenage Tanveer Sangha, who joins Agar and Zampa as the three slow bowlers in the touring troupe.

One of five games against the Kiwis takes place at Auckland’s famous Eden Park venue, the smallest site in the international cricket world.

After playing at that venue during the 2018 tour in Australia, Agar knows what to expect across the Tasman, although admitting his maiden trip was an eye-opening experience.

“I remember going to Eden Park and… (I thought), ‘This is a joke, this must be the wrong ground’ because of how small it was, ‘he said.

“But it actually puts you in the game as a spinner; they are going to try to hit you for six and for some you are going to be hit, but you have the option to take quite a few wickets.

“And if there is often not much cricket being played on some pitches, it may be that there is a bit more spin and a little more moisture in it. So it could be a spinner game.”

Meanwhile, Ashton Turner says he and other members of the deflated Perth Scorchers team will have no problem resetting for their New Zealand trip and even more quarantine.

Turner, Mitch Marsh, Jason Behrendorff, Jhye Richardson and Andrew Tye all flew to NZ on Sunday, along with Agar and another Western Australia teammate, Josh Philippe, who was part of the Sydney Sixers triumphant squad on Saturday night.

Most BBL players will enjoy some downtime before shifting focus to the Marsh Sheffield Shield resumption, but for T20 team members there is no reprieve from the biosafety protocols that have ruled their lives for the past few months.

“We’ve traveled a lot. Guys have been in international bubbles, IPL bubbles, Sheffield Shield hubs and BBL hubs for months,” said Turner.

“Boys have spent a lot of time outside their families.

“It would be nice to go home one day, but an opportunity to represent our country is something we are very proud of.

“We are professional cricketers. We feel lucky … there is a lot to play for in New Zealand. I know all the guys who jump on the plane are very excited.”

Qantas T20I tour of New Zealand 2021

Australian team: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, D’Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.

New Zealand squad: TBC

1st T20: Feb 22, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 5:00 PM AEDT

2nd T20: Feb 25, University of Otago Oval, Dunedin, noon AEDT

3rd T20: March 3, Sky Stadium, Wellington, 5:00 PM AEDT

4th T20: March 5, Eden Park, Auckland, 5:00 PM AEDT

5th T20: March 7, Bay Oval, Tauranga, noon AEDT

All matches are shown live in Australia on Fox Cricket and Kayo