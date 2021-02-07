Super Bowl overtime rules explained: How the OT format works in the biggest football game

Only one Super Bowl has ever worked overtime. You may remember.

Somehow the Patriots forced an extra period, despite trailing the Falcons 28-3. And of course Tom Brady and New England won. The Super Bowl has been played since 1967, and only in the iteration of 2017 it took extra time to decide the NFL champion.

However, that doesn’t mean it can’t happen again, and if it does, you’re probably wondering how it works. What are the rules? NFL overtime rules are a bit controversial to begin with, so maybe they’re better in the playoffs?

Below are all of the overtime rules explained for the Super Bowl, which operates on the same overtime rules as the general NFL post-season, but different from the regular season.

Super Bowl overtime rules

The most recent change to the NFL’s overtime rules came in 2017, when the league changed the time for OT from 15 minutes to 10 minutes in the interest of player safety. But once the postseason arrives, that’s a relatively minor change, as there can’t be a draw in the playoffs.

Since 2010, the NFL has operated under the general overtime structure that still exists ten years later. Each team is given the opportunity to possess the ball in overtime unless the first team to get the ball scores a touchdown. You can read the NFLs full rulebook section on overtime here.

NFL playoff rules for playoff games, including Super Bowl

At the end of the regulation, there will be another coin toss. The referee tosses a coin to determine which team will be given the choice to receive the ball first. The captain of the visiting team calls the toss.

Each team must own or have the ability to control the ball. There is one exception: if the team that owns the ball first scores a touchdown, the game is over.

If initial possession does not end in a touchdown, play with sudden death where play ends on a random score (safety, field goal, or touchdown) continues until a winner is determined.

The point after the attempt is not attempted if the game ends on a touchdown.

All judgments during overtime are initiated by the replay official meaning there are no challenges for the coach.

If the score is still tied at the end of an extra period or if the second team’s initial possession has not ended, the teams will play another extra period. Play continues regardless of how many extra times are required to determine a winner.

There is a break of two minutes between each overtime period.

The captain who lost the first toss toss before extra time chooses to have possession of the ball or the goal that his team will defend, unless the team that won the toss has postponed that choice.

Each team is given three time-outs during an extension half (two extension periods).

The same timing rules that apply at the end of the second and fourth regulatory period also apply at the end of a second or fourth overtime period.

If there is still no winner at the end of a fourth extension period, another coin is tossed and play continues until a winner is announced.

NFL overtime reign controversy

There is a recent high-profile example of overtime playoff rules not satisfying all NFL fans.

In the 2019 AFC title game, Patrick Mahomes Chiefs worked overtime with Tom Brady’s Patriots. New England won the coin toss, got the kickoff and drove off the field to score a touchdown. The biggest story of that season and the MVP Mahomes in the league was not allowed to touch the ball in extra time as his team lost the toss and couldn’t get a stop.

The Chiefs proposed a rule change in the off-season that followed, including a simple stipulation: No matter what the original team did, including scoring a touchdown, the second team also got a chance to have the ball.

That proposal did not make it through approval, and one of the Eagles in 2020 to reduce the extension to 15 minutes never made it to a vote.

History of overtime in the Super Bowl

Only one Super Bowl has worked overtime, the aforementioned 2017 edition between the Patriots and Falcons, Super Bowl 51.

That year, New England fell 28-3 before making its biggest comeback ever in the Super Bowl. The Pats got their game score with 58 seconds left in the regulations on a James White touchdown run to force overtime.

The Falcons never had the ball in extra time. New England won the mint, driving 75 yards in nine games. White also took it in for the overtime score, giving Brady his fifth ring.

History of the NFL’s overtime rules

The best-known early extra game in the NFL was the league’s championship game in 1958. The Giants and Colts were tied at the end of the regulation and a winner had to be determined, so they played on.

However, the actual first overtime game came in 1955, when the Rams defeated the Giants in OT as the brainchild of the game’s promoter, Harry Glickman.

The NFL didn’t add extra time to the regular season until 1974. When the rule was initially implemented, the first team to score would win, also by just a field goal. It took until 2010 for the lone first score to automatically win to turn into a touchdown.

