Canfield hockey seniors win in last home game | News, sports, jobs





BOARDMAN – The Canfield Cardinals hockey team rode high this season. After a 2-2-2 start, the Cardinals have since gone 13-1-1 and topped the home portion of their schedule on Saturday with a 7-3 win over the Wooster Oilers on senior night at Deep Freeze in Boardman.

“It was a good fight today, we needed a game like this,” said Canfield coach Steve Covelli. “The last three games have not been as challenging as this one, so I am very happy.” The Oilers held a 2-1 lead early in the game until a boarding call sent one of their players to the penalty area. Power games work differently in high school play. If a player is majored for five minutes, he stays in the penalty box for the full five minutes, while at other hockey levels, a power play goal ends the power play. Canfield used that to its advantage, as it scored three runs on a single power play to go up 4-2. “With a five-minute major, you can score as many times as you can in five minutes,” said Covelli. “After a two minute penalty, if you score, the power play ends. In a five minute major you keep going, keep going, it’s a tough penalty to take. It’s a huge momentum changer. “ Senior Eli Dredge scored his two goals in that power play window, scoring the first and third goals to boost Canfield’s lead to 4-2. Defender Tyler Christie split those two goals with a one-timer between the faceoff circles. Canfield’s top scorer Brian Woak scored both of the team’s goals in the second period. Woak, who has scored 46 goals in the season and had four assists against the Oilers, was happy to end his last home game with a win. “I feel pumped, it was a great game,” Woak said of his senior night performance. “We just had fun before the game. It’s all you can do, just get out there and have fun, and we did what we had to do. “ Covelli, who is in his third season with the program, has spent a lot of time with his upper class and cannot give enough credit for how much they helped develop the program. “It was an emotional day today,” he said. “You see players coming in here, you look at Brian Woak. When I started coaching, Brian had a season with 15 goals, now he’s at 46. It’s humble, it makes you proud of what these kids are doing. “ The Cardinals (15-3-3, 8-1-1) are part of the Greater Cleveland High School Hockey League (Blue Division) and are in the middle of a league game. Canfield took their first opponent Brooklyn 10-0 and travels to Westlake on Tuesday. “Out of 16 teams, we were in second place, so we’re now playing our way through the bracket, one game at a time,” said Covelli. “This is a great confidence building business. This is a good team that we played. We needed a game like this to get us ready for our next game. “ Today’s latest news and more delivered to your inbox BOARDMAN After being 15 pins shy of qualifying for the national final last season, the Boardman girls bowled … MOONEY 47, URSULINE 41: YOUNGSTOWN The Cardinals surpassed Ursuline by five points in the fourth quarter to … Division I (Seedings listed with team) SATURDAY, FEB. 13 Sectional first round, 1:00 pm 28. Boardman at … STRUTHERS 70, HUBBARD 39: STRUTHERS The Wildcats scored 20 points in the first quarter on their way to victory … BOARDMAN 51, SALEM 50: BOARDMAN Each team dominated a quarter in the first half Salem led the first …







