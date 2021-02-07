Consultation started on Felixstowe 1m beach hut village





Opinions are being sought on a 1 million project to bring two new tourist attractions to the coast – boosting visitor numbers and the economy. East Suffolk Council plans to build a village to enhance the beach hut experience in Felixstowe, as well as a new activity park. The proposals for underused lawns between Sea Road and the South Seafront prom include five accessible purpose-built pods, 25 traditional cabins, and a new public convenience block with facilities for changing land on land where fitness equipment is currently available south for leisure. Centre.



Children enjoy the warm weather in Felixstowe – community leaders hope the beach village and activity park will provide more reasons to visit

– Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN The existing grooming trial will be moved to the current volleyball venue, which will be redesigned and converted into an activity park – with concrete table tennis tables, a bowling alley, accessible picnic benches, chess tables and outdoor space for training. The aim of the project is to create accessible amenities that allow families and groups to enjoy all that the beach and town has to offer by renting a beach hut for a day or more, and to improve amenities for residents and visitors. You may also want to watch: Craig Rivett, deputy leader of East Suffolks and cabinet member for economic development, said: Like cities across the country, Felixstowe struggled during the pandemic with more people staying at home and fewer visitors to the city.



The new attractions for Felixstowe are designed to encourage people to stay longer

– Credit: Charlotte Bond “However, we were confident that we have a bright future ahead and were committed to increasing the tourism opportunities and facilities in Felixstowe to attract local people and visitors alike, support economic growth and create new employment opportunities. The South Seafront has undergone major redevelopment in recent years and East Suffolk Council has invested heavily in revitalizing the area. “We believe it is vital that we continue to build this investment and create developments that benefit local businesses and people as well as visitors to the area. Due to Covid-19, consultation about the project will take place online until March 12, 5 p.m. The proposed plans can be seen on the East Suffolk website. The council would also like to hear people’s views on ideas for a name for the new site, which is currently working under the working title The Beach Village. All comments and suggestions can be emailed to [email protected]

