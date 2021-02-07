New doco revives the triumph of Australia’s World Cup





Official trailer | The Record: World Cup triumph in Australia A new documentary about the Australian women’s cricket team’s remarkable journey through the 2020 T20 World Cup will be released later this week, offering a behind-the-scenes look at their triumphant campaign, but also the daring bid to fill the MCG. The two-part series, entitled The record, launches on Amazon Prime Video on February 12. From the moment the International Cricket Council and Cricket Australia declared their intention to host a stand-alone 2020 Women’s T20 World Cup with the final in the MCG – and their bold goal of setting a new world record for attending from a standalone women’s sporting event – was the spotlight on Meg Lanning’s team. Champions, again! Aussies write history on their own soil As No. 1 and the reigning champion, Australia had a strong preference for winning the tournament, and it goes without saying that their presence in the final would significantly help bring a record-breaking crowd’s dream closer to reality. No one could have predicted the remarkable series of events that would follow. The main players were out of shape. A fiery young fast bowler sustained a serious injury on the eve of the opening game, which left her out of the tournament. An upset loss and a shaky display in Perth had the hosts exiting their home tournament on the brink of straight sets. The shocking tournament that ended Ellyse Perry’s injury, a wild storm and tremendous pressure throughout all posed a threat to the Australian campaign – while in the background was the looming threat of COVID19, which would eventually shut the world down just days after 86,174 people attended. that last game at the MCG. The record takes fans to the most dramatic World Cup in history, with never-before-seen footage telling the full story of Australia’s triumph, and insights from Australian and international stars including Lanning, Perry, Rachael Haynes, Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy, Molly Strano, Harmanpreet Kaur and Heather Knight. The record is produced by Her Films, a production company founded in 2017 by producer Nicole Minchin and journalist Angela Pippos to create powerful documentaries about women and change the historical trend that is the stories of women who are sidelined, ignored or forgotten. . Her Films’ previous documentaries include two AFLW films, League of Her Own, and Heroes.

