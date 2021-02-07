New Florida Home of Tennis Phenom Serena Williams has an art gallery featuring works by Radcliffe Bailey and Leonardo Drew

NORTH OF MIAMI, the new home of tennis champion Serena Williams, features an open-shelf trophy room displaying her US Open, Wimbledon, French Open and Australian Open awards and a living room where her growing art collection, including works by Radcliffe Bailey and Leonardo Drew, can be seen. She retired to the waterfront home last July and recently gave Architectural summary (AD) a tour.

“I like art and I like all kinds of artists. And I think it’s really cool. So I was like, what if I had a formal living room, but instead of it being a living room, it’s called an art gallery. So this is our gallery. It actually starts at the front door ”, she said during the video tour.

Upon entering her home, the first work of art visitors see is a mixed-media collage painting by Bailey. The work is more than 3.5 meters high and covers an entire wall. Atlanta-based Bailey explores origins, race, migration and collective memory in his work. “Astro Black” (2018) is embellished with railway tracks, objects that he has used in his work for their personal and historical symbolism.

The work was featured in Travelogue, a 2018 research exhibit at The School, Jack Shainman Gallery’s Kinderhook, NY location that Bailey spoke to Hudson Valley One about the exhibition and the meaning behind the works.

“It’s about land and sea travel, but also spiritual travel,” he said. ‘Some of it is layered between my father’s being [a railroad] engineer and the Underground Railroad, about boats and travel, movements that cross the Atlantic, as well as the relationship between sea and space, and how we are somewhat at the intersection between the two. “

Williams said “Astro Black” is one of her “favorites” and noted that she has a few pieces from Bailey. Beyond the hall, the art gallery converted into the living room displays a number of more works of art, including a wall-mounted sculpture by Drew.



Installation overview of RADCLIFFE BAILEY, “Astro Black”, 2018 (mixed media, 140 x 115 x 28 1/2 inches), Jack Shainman Gallery, The School, Kinderhook, NY, 2018. | Radcliffe Bailey. Courtesy of the artist and Jack Shainman Gallery, New York

An abstract work in black wood, “Number 184” (2016), illustrates Drew’s practice in Brooklyn, NY. He makes dramatic sculptures and installations, mostly with wood. The works are characterized by an accumulation of material, which he manipulates by means of combustion, weathering, oxidation or painting. Centered around form and composition, Drew’s abstract works refer to decay, erosion and waste, symbolizing the arc of time, the cycle of nature and the journey of life.

Nearby is “Monument for a Promise” (2013), another work by Bailey, on top of a pedestal. The steel and concrete sculpture depicting a donkey carrying a trunk and standing above a heap of cotton was also featured in ‘Travelogue’.

“We’ve created a space that she can actually use and enjoy and live with the art, and we invite other people to take it in and have that emotional connection as soon as you walk in. It sets the tone for the rest of the house.

Venus Williams

Beyond the gallery space, a bookshelf opens to reveal a media room with textured metallic wallpaper, complete with a bar, popcorn machine, neon “Srnade” sign and a karaoke stage. Williams’ home office is adorned with huge magazine covers showing her. The kitchen is fitted with navy blue appliances with copper finish from Officine Gullo, handcrafted in Florence, Italy. In the dining room, Williams himself hung the red field painting above the sideboard. At the back, the infinity pool is surrounded by a terrace covered with white Falda porcelain tiles.

The dream home Williams shares with husband Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit, and their three-year-old daughter, Olympia, was five years in the making. What started out as a 14,500 square foot Spanish Mediterranean style home has been thoroughly renovated. When Williams started on the project, she and Ohanian had recently started dating. The house was transformed in parallel with their relationship. After a child and a marriage, the house has become a modern home with clean lines designed for the young family.

Williams’ interior and all of Williams’s custom ideas were realized in collaboration with her sister Venus Williams (who lives nearby) and her design firm, V Starr Interiors in West Palm Beach, Florida.

I am not a fan of just having spaces to have them. Maybe some people use their formal living room, but we don’t, ”Venus told AD. “So we’ve created a space that she can actually use and enjoy and live with the art, and we invite other people to take it in and have that emotional connection as soon as you walk in. It sets the tone for the rest of the house.

Williams said her gallery is a work in progress, adding, “I have a Titus Kaphar piece that I’m super excited about that will be available soon.” CT



North of Miami, the home of Serena Williams, features an art gallery with works by, from left, Leonardo Drew, Radcliffe Bailey and David Kracov, as well as a Kaws x Campana chair, a live-edge wooden bench, wooden doors Nepal, a piece from the Konyak Naga tribe of India, and a Vintage Wurlitzer piano. Photo by Lelanie Foster / Architectural Digest



Serena Williams owns Leonardo Drew’s “Number 184” (2016), a sculptural work very similar to the one depicted here, which was featured in the summer 2019 exhibition at Galerie Lelong in New York. Shown, LEONARDO DREW, ‘Number 212’, 2018 (wood and paint, 125 x 132 x 56 inches / 317.5 x 335.3 x 142.2 cm). | Leonardo Drew, courtesy of Galerie Lelong & Co.

Last October, Alexis Ohanion posted on Instagram this photo of daughter Olympia looking up at one of the works on display at the family’s art gallery. Shown, RADCLIFFE BAILEY, ‘Monument for a Promise’, 2013 (steel, concrete, cotton and trunk, 70 x 30 x 45 cm). | Radcliffe Bailey. Courtesy of the artist and Jack Shainman Gallery, New York

BOOKSHELF

