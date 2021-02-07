The German Stichting Gehandicapte Sport adds two new board members





Two new board members have been appointed by the German Foundation for Disabled Sports. Both Torsten Burmester and Marion Sollbach will take on roles with the organization, which was founded in 1993 and has since sponsored numerous projects related to sports with disabilities. Burmester is the Secretary-General of the German Paralympic Committee (DBS), a role he assumed in September following Thomas Urban’s succession. He also replaces Urban on the board of the Foundation. Sollbach currently works as head of sustainability at department store company Galeria Kaufhof, replacing former DBS vice president Michael Rosenbaum. The new appointments take place alongside Chairman Helene Hammelrath, DBS Chairman Friedhelm Julius Beucher and table tennis player Rainer Schmidt, a three-time Paralympic gold medalist. Paralympic table tennis champion Rainer Schmidt is one of the existing Getty Images board members “Sports never let me go,” said Burmester. “For the last ten years of my professional life I would like to live out my old passion and contribute to the further development of disabled sports in Germany.” Sollbach added: “Today’s times show us how important health is to all of us and how important sports and exercise contribute to our well-being. “I want to support people with disabilities in sports and do something for their health.” The purpose of the foundation is to promote the participation, rehabilitation, social integration and inclusion of people with disabilities in sports.







