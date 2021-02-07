Ravens waste little time filling coaching vacancies

OWINGS MILLS, Md. Ravens coach John Harbaugh wasted little time filling vacancies after his off-season staff was raided by other NFL teams and college programs.

The Ravens have hired several new assistant coaches this weekend, and the team’s training complex will have a different vibe next season.

Here is an overview of the new employees.

– Jason Brooks, Assistant Defense Line

Brooks, 43, joins the Ravens after last serving as a defense coach at Charleston Southern University for two years (2019-20). He also held assistant positions with Colby College (2017-18) and Florida International (2013-16) and as an offensive assistant and offensive quality control coach with the Ravens from 2009-13. Brooks also worked as a scouting assistant with the Miami Dolphins from 2007-08.

“Jason has spent time with the Ravens organization and understands firsthand the culture of our team,” said Harbaugh. “His late father, Clarence – who is one of the best coaches I’ve ever had – had a huge influence on his son in countless ways. We are delighted to welcome Jason back to our technical staff. “

In 2019, Brooks’ defensive line unit helped set a new CSU single-season sack record (35), while also seeding the sixth most tackles of the conference for loss (95) on their way to three Buccaneers defenders who became the first team. All-Big South deserved honors. During his time as leader of the defensive backs and special teams unit at FIU, Brooks helped improve the Panthers’ secondary from 11th to third in the conference in total defense from 2013-14. Also, his high school set a school record in 2014 for interceptions coming back for touchdowns (five) and second nationally in defensive touchdowns (six).

As an offensive assistant with the Ravens, Brooks worked closely with the team’s wide receivers and running backs. He was part of a Ravens team that defeated San Francisco in Super Bowl XLVII.

Brooks graduated from Middle Tennessee State University and served as a student assistant with the Blue Raiders, where he worked primarily with the team’s running backs and special teams.

Brooks ‘late father, Clarence, was a longtime NFL and collegiate coach, serving as the Ravens’ defensive line coach from 2005-15. Clarence remained in Baltimore as a senior defensive assistant before passing away in 2016.

– Tee Martin, wide receivers

Martin, 42, is coming to Baltimore after recently working as an assistant head coach / passing game coordinator / wide-receivers coach at the University of Tennessee (2019-20). He has also held assistant positions in Southern California (2012-18), Kentucky (2010-11) and New Mexico (2009). He started his coaching career as a passing game coordinator at Morehouse College in 2006.

“Tee is a natural, charismatic leader whose bright attacking mind will benefit our young group of wideouts,” said Harbaugh. “His history of coaching high-profile peer-level receivers will translate well to the NFL.”

A legendary Tennessee quarterback and national champion in 1998, Martin enjoyed a three-year career in the NFL and two seasons in the CFL, before joining the coaching ranks in 2006. Upon his return to Tennessee in 2019, Martin helped lead improvements across the board. for the violation, as the volunteers saw an increase in output in total violation, passing yards, rushing yards, scoring, and third-down conversions.

While serving as the USC offensive coordinator in 2017, Martin helped the Trojans form the nation’s 13th-ranked foul, on the way to winning the Pac-12 Championship and advancing to the Cotton Bowl.

Throughout his coaching career, Martin has helped guide and develop NFL-wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster, Nelson Agholor, Robert Woods and Randall Cobb.

In addition to his coaching career, Martin also served as a trainer for Nike and the Elite 11 Quarterback Camps.

– Jay Peterson, Assistant Linebackers

Peterson joins the Baltimore staff after his last position as linebackers coach at Wayne State (2019-20). Peterson has been a collegiate coach for many years and has also served on the staff of Eastern Michigan (2014-18; 2004-08), Miami (Ohio) (2011-13; 1991-98), Illinois State (2009-10) and Northwestern (1999-2003). He also gained valuable experience participating in NFL Minority Coaching Internships with the Bears (2001), Lions (1997) and Colts (1995).

“Jay is a proven peer coach with a tremendous ability to connect with and mentor his players,” said Harbaugh. “He will work well with Rob [Ryan] help guide and further develop our young linebacker force. “

Peterson coached the running backs in Eastern Michigan, where the rushed offense in 2017 produced 14 touchdowns and 1,560 yards. In 2016, the EMU attack helped the team get to its first bowl-game appearance in 29 years after averaging 455.2 yards per game.

During his time as Miami’s defensive coordinator / linebackers coach (2011-2013), Peterson helped six of his defenders achieve All-MAC accolades in three seasons. He returned to his alma mater for a second tour as a coach, after initially performing as a star at the school from 1980-83. During his playing career, Peterson rushed to 2,874 yards, ranking fifth on Miami’s all-time career rushing list.

– Keith Williams, Pass Game Specialist

Williams has extensive experience coaching broad receivers, a group he mentors at a collegiate level for 18 years, including with Nebraska from 2015-17. More recently, he worked as a personal wide receivers coach for a number of NFL players, including Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams and Sammy Watkins, and was also the wide receivers coach for the San Antonio Commanders of the Alliance of American Football in 2019 .

“Keith has extensive experience as a personal coach for some of the NFL’s finest receivers,” said Harbaugh. “His offensive knowledge – especially in the passing game – and his ability to get the best out of his players are in line with the values ​​of our coaching staff.”

After a playing career with the Washington Football Team, Williams first began coaching at Solano College in 2000, alongside the CFL and WLAF. He also held positions as wide receivers coach for San Jose State (2001-04), San Jose City College (2005-08), Fresno State (2009-11) and Tulane (2012-14), before joining Nebraska as a wide receivers coach (2015-17).

Under Williams’s leadership in 2015, Nebraska’s wide receivers flourished, with the group combining for more than 200 receptions, nearly 2,800 yards, and 23 touchdowns. That season, he helped Nebraska rank the Top 3 in the Big Ten in passing fouls, foul scoring, total fouls and third-down conversions.