The 2021 European Cricket League abbreviated ECL21 is the third edition of the European Cricket League, initially scheduled from May 31 to June 25, 2021 in Spain. Event organizers kept the number of eligible teams at 16 this year, with 15 split into 3 groups of 5 and one directly qualified for the finals week.[1]

  1. Bjorvika Cricket Club, Bjrvika[2]
  2. Italy JCC Brescia Cricket, Brescia [3]
  3. republic of Ireland CIYMS, Belfast [4]
  4. Romania Cluj Cricket Club, Cluj
  5. France Dreux Cricket Club, Dreux [5]
  6. Germany FCA 04 United Stars Darmstadt, Darmstadt
  7. Scotland Forfarshire Cricket Club, Dundee
  8. The Netherlands HBS Craeyenhout, The Hague
  9. Finland Helsinki Cricket Club, Helsinki
  10. Sweden Lund Cricket Club, Lund
  11. Spain Minhaj Cricket Club, Barcelona
  12. Russia Moscow Foxes, Moscow
  13. Belgium Ostend Exiles, Ostend [6]
  14. Denmark Svanholm Cricket Club, Svanholm[7]
  15. England Swardeston Cricket Club, Swardeston[8]
  16. The Netherlands Perseverance Olympia Combination, Rotterdam[9]

Group state[edit]

Group A (May 31 – June 4)[edit]

TeamPldW.L.NOPtsNRRStatus
Swardeston Cricket Club000000.00No qualification

of teams yet

JCC Brescia Cricket000000.00
FCA 04 United Stars Darmstadt000000.00
Minhaj Cricket Club000000.00
Dreux Cricket Club000000.00

Group B (June 7 – June 11)[edit]

TeamPldW.L.NOPtsNRRStatus
Forfarshire Cricket Club000000.00No qualification

of teams yet

Bjorvika Cricket Club000000.00
HBS Crayenhout000000.00
Ostend exiles000000.00
Lund Cricket Club000000.00

Group C (June 14 – June 18)[edit]

TeamPldW.L.NOPtsNRRStatus
CIYMS000000.00No qualification

of teams yet

Cluj Cricket Club000000.00
Svanholm Cricket Club000000.00
Helsinki Cricket Club000000.00
Moscow Cricket Club000000.00

Exam week[edit]

TeamPldW.L.NOPtsNRR
VOC Rotterdam000000.00
Group A winner000000.00
Group B winner000000.00
Group C winner000000.00
Best second000000.00

References[edit]


