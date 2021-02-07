Manning, Woodson and Megatron went to Pro Football Hall of Fame

(AP) – While others have eclipsed him in some parts of the record book, Peyton Mannings’ mark on the NFL is very much something from 2021 and beyond.

Manning, the quarterback whose meticulous attention to detail helped turn the 21st-century gridiron into a chessboard on grass, got his spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday in his freshman year of eligibility.

The son of saints legend Archie and brother of two-time Super Bowl champion Eli will be joined in Canton later this year by another first ballot, defensive defender Charles Woodson, who defeated Manning for the Heisman Trophy in 1997 and then spent nearly two decades to stop him. Calvin Johnson aka Megatron was also a first round of voting, his only nine years of outstanding playmakers with the Lions was more than enough to convince the panel.

It was also Guard Alan Faneca, who made nine Pro Bowls and missed just one game over 13 seasons with the Steelers, Jets and Cardinals; and John Lynch, the rock-hard security who brushed up his reputation in Tampa Bay, which will play for the Super Bowl title in Kansas City on Sunday.

Cowboys receiver Drew Pearson, Raiders coach Tom Flores and longtime Steelers scout Bill Nunn made it in the senior, coach and contributor categories respectively.

In a nod to COVID-19, voters eschewed their traditional Saturday meeting in favor of a virtual rally on January 19. Manning found out a few days later, along with his coaches and his family. bring the news. The names of the winners were announced Saturday night at the NFL Honors awards ceremony. Jaguars departed tackle Tony Boselli and Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas were among the finalists whose names were not mentioned.

Manning entering the hall was all but predestined. That’s fitting in a way, because more than any quarterback before him, he used every minute of his preparation during the week, then every second on the line of scrimmage during the games, doing everything he could to question the outcome of every game before it happened.

His work in the video room, his voluntary off-season toss-and-catch sessions with receivers, his quizzes from coaches and teammates during practice were all legendary.

The final game came on Sunday, for 14 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, then four more with the Denver Broncos, when he played Omaha, Omaha !! at the scrimmage, we still don’t know what it means and then went over to dissecting defenses on the way to 186 regular season wins, a still-record five MVP awards and two Super Bowl titles in four trips.

When Manning retired after leading the Broncos to the title in 2016, he had career records for passing yardage (71,940) and touchdowns (539), among other things, and was part of the talk as Greatest Of All Time.

Drew Brees and Tom Brady have overshadowed those numbers. Brady, who plays in his 10th Super Bowl on Sunday, has closed the door to the GOAT debate and with a win, he will join Manning as the second quarterback to lead two franchises to a title. Still, he is well aware of Mannings’s role in making the modern passing game what it is today.

As with any great quarterback, there’s a lot of responsibility you take on, Brady said this week when thinking about Mannings in the game. You want to make sure everything reflects how you see the game and you want to make sure everyone is on the same page. And when everyone sees it through the same eyes, it’s a great way to play football.

One-time University of Tennessee assistant David Cutcliffe says he knew Manning was something special when, prior to his freshman year, the quarterback took three pages of handwritten notes on a base game the Vols ran called 62 Meyer.

He redefined preparation, Cutcliffe said in an interview in 2013. He redefined the quality of work expected of those around him.

He ushered in an era when reading the X’s and O’s turned from an art to a science, setting the template for a modern passing game that relied heavily on pre-snap reads leading to quick decisions and the smartest making quarterbacks possible. to get out of bad games before they happen.

All those smarts, of course, belie a physical gift that allowed Manning to play for 18 years, including a comeback of four delicate neck surgeries that left him unable to grab a football at first.

Weeks after the second surgery, Manning sneaked into a batting cage in Colorado Rockies to throw his longtime UT buddy, Todd Helton. Manning’s first throw went about 5 yards before fluttering to the ground. Helton laughed because he thought Manning was joking.

Less than three years later, Manning threw 55 touchdown passes, that record still stands as the most in a season, starting in the Super Bowl for the Broncos. Two seasons after that, he was not in much better shape, suffering an arch injury that took him half the season and what was left of his limited mobility. But he led the Broncos to a Super Bowl 50 victory, then left the field forever.

I called John Elway, called Dan Marino, called Troy Aikman, called Brett Favre, to let them know and (tell them) how grateful I am to be on the same team as them, Manning said shortly after hearing about his honor in an interview with the Broncos website. And the impact they had on me, either by studying them or talking to me after a game, or whatever it may be.

Manning entered and left the NFL at the same time as Woodson, the cornerback who went to one Super Bowl in his first eight years with the Raiders, and then to Green Bay to win his only Super Bowl title, before moving into his career as a safety. Oakland.

He finished his career with 65 interceptions and 13 defensive touchdowns, tying the career record with Rod Woodson and Darren Sharper.

