Sports
Mid-Cape Athletic Club expands to meet tennis demand
SOUTH YARMOUTH Despite the freezing temperatures outside, the Mid-Cape Athletic Club got warm on a Wednesday afternoon in late January on a Wednesday afternoon. The popping sound of tennis balls hitting rackets spread through the building, as every court was packed.
Tennis is considered one of the safest sports to play during the COVID-19 pandemic because it is conducive to social distance, making it popular at a time when most people are stuck at home.
Wearing masks, not sharing equipment, and forgoing the handshake or high-five after the game makes the sport even safer.
We are 90% booked, said club owner Bob Majewski of his five indoor tennis courts.
To meet the demand, the gym is expanding. A 24,000-square-foot outbuilding will house four indoor tennis courts, said Jennifer Majewski, Bob’s daughter.
The idea of the attachment predates the pandemic and will meet an ever-growing demand for court time.
The annex, which will cost the company about $ 1 million, is expected to open in March. By the end of January, most of the walls around the former outdoor tennis courts had been erected. The last step is to get the courts back to the surface.
The outbuilding replaces an outside bell that was blown down in a spring snowstorm three years ago, and the family has been trying to make up for that loss ever since.
Just when everything came together for the project at the start of the pandemic, the company was having trouble securing a small business loan for the annex, Jennifer Majewski said. Because the club was forced by the state to close for three months, it could not demonstrate what kind of profit the bank was looking for and the loan was denied.
Eventually, the family moved to another bank that helped them get a loan in October, and construction began in November.
The addition is badly needed, said Bob Majewski. It is a way for people to keep exercising safely. Even if someone did something else before, they would return to the sport, he said.
Jennifer Majewski’s brothers Sam and Nick, who teach tennis, say their lessons are very popular with children all over the Cape.
These clinics are insane, said Nick Majewski. We should send people away more often than not.
The Mid-Cape Athletic Club is a multipurpose sports complex, with the primary focus on tennis. It also has a fitness center with cardio machines and weights, a group room, spinning and rowing studios, and a Pilates studio.
Even before the pandemic, the club was operating at an all-time high, Jennifer Majewski said. The tennis courts and fitness classes were often full, she said.
However, due to capacity limitations during the pandemic, classes are limited to seven participants and the spinning studio is closed. Rowing, Pilates, and small group workouts are limited to two to three people.
January is typically a booming month in the fitness world, but with the limited capacity guidelines, the fear of being indoors, and the competition with at-home fitness programs, the gym has taken a hit, Jennifer Majewski said.
Fortunately, tennis remains in high demand as it is a low-risk sport during the pandemic. And the community of players the club has built over the years has remained loyal, she said.
This club is entering its 44th year, said Jennifer Majewski. The third generation family business was originally bought back in 1977 by her grandmother, father and uncle.
With plans to build a courtyard and additional areas for outdoor exercise, the Majewskis hope to retain their members in these uncertain times.
The club also has a fully licensed and restaurant upstairs. But since they don’t serve food they had to close that area.
Many of the regulars were disappointed that they couldn’t stay and have a drink, she said. It’s a way for many members to socialize, and that’s taken away, she added.
Financially, the club can take on the expansion, the family said, although it was scary to watch other companies struggle or go bankrupt.
As long as it doesn’t get worse, you should get back to normal, Jennifer Majewski said.
Plus, the tennis figures are higher than ever, she said.
