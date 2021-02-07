Why is China dominating the table tennis world?

Which is common in Lui Guoliang, Kong Linghui and Zhang Jike; Ma Long? They all come from China. In the world of Ping Pong, it is said in passing that there are four levels to play the game – Easy, Hard, Nightmare, and finally China. Nowadays it is difficult to beat the Chinese players in table tennis. The game is completely influenced by the Chinese player.

Table tennis is considered the national sport, of course it has the best financial support. The government supports the game. Even if it is not the only reason, funding is very important for sports development. Only a few world-class sports, such as football, basketball or now Cricket, can go the full commercial route. Not only top players, but also second and even third level table tennis players in China have above average financial income.

They have a different style of racket grip, the rest of the world plays a different game.

Female domination

Chinese female players have always been dominant since we started competing internationally, there is a period when they drop out, but that is mainly because of some domestic political event, then they keep winning. When it comes to women’s table tennis, we always have the best players, generation after generation, that alone is an assurance of dominance.

And when it comes to male players, as other people pointed out, China is not always dominant. In the 80’s and early 90’s, and that’s for quite a while, Sweden was the kingdom of table tennis. There were two generations of Chinese players who couldn’t beat Waldner, Persson, Karlsson. To add to this, Zoran Primorac from Croatia, Saive Jean-Michel from Belgium, Gatien Jean-Philippe from France, Vladimir Samsonov from Belarus were all legendary players. Korea was arguably better than China at the time.

What is different now than before?

An important reason is intensive training and constant development of new techniques, things outside the track, you could say. Chinese as a group have a reputation for being hard workers, it should come as no surprise that we train much harder. As for techniques, if you know this sport, you know Liu Guoliang, he is the first Chinese player to win all three major championships. The Olympic World Cup and the World Championship.

Runner up to Waldner, he and Kong Linghui entered the glorious Chinese era. He was a very talented player at the time. Its serving ability is still considered one of the best to this day.

So you can imagine becoming the head coach of the national team, not only did he do the normal training and analysis, he went nuclear into details, put a tremendous amount of energy into developing new skills and perfecting old ones, sometimes with his coaching rods also with younger players, even learn things from the amateur scene, so if players from say Japan, they just work so hard that they reach a mature level for players, Chinese players at the same time start playing new things they never think about, how can they win?

ITTF tried to restrict China but they have to be fair to everyone including Chinese players, their approach changes from rules like bigger ball, no block storage, plastic ball, 21 to 11 but think about it new rules are just as hard for a Chinese player to adapt as a foreign player, and that is certainly a disaster, the gap between those two groups has even widened.

All in all, we have the best players, best coaches, and best technicians, and we work the hardest. The only way others can win us over is by doing it all better, which is very difficult and also takes time. Doesn’t look good if you ask me. I can almost hear other coaches sigh as they try to analyze Ma Longs’ play, he’s flawless at this point.

Table tennis is an indoor sport and requires little capital to set up. It doesn’t take a lot of physical talent to reach a relatively high level, and that makes it a folk sport, so I don’t really think China’s dominance will hurt its place in all Olympic sports, but it does the sport itself pain? The answer is probably yes.