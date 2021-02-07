Carolina Hurricanes at Columbus Blue Jackets Game Hub





After three consecutive games playing below their standard, Hurricanes will try to get back on track with a match-up against the Columbus blue jackets On Super Bowl Sunday. Carolina wants to recover from a 6-4 defeat in Chicago on Thursday evening with a hopeless special teams performance and far too many defensive failures. There will likely be some lineup changes for both teams, so let’s take a look at the matchup. Vital Statistics Category Hurricanes Blue coats Category Hurricanes Blue coats Mention 6-2-0 5-4-3 Goals / game 3.00 2.50 Goals against / game 2.38 3.00 Shots / game 34.25 28.67 Face Off Win% 52.5% 47.4% Power Play% (rank) 22.6% (13th) 12.5% ​​(26th) Penalty Kill% (Rank) 80.0% (15th) 78.6% (20th) ES courses for% 56.50% 46.24% IS BOB 99.00 100.86 PIM / game 8:07 7:15 am Goalkeeper # 1 Category James Reimer Joonas Korpisalo Category James Reimer Joonas Korpisalo Mention 4-1-0 3-2-2 Save % .900 .914 GAA 2.75 2.86 Goalkeeper 1 Goalkeeper # 2 Category Alex Nedeljkovic Matiss Kivlenieks Category Alex Nedeljkovic Matiss Kivlenieks Mention 0-0-0 0-0-0 Save % N / A N / A GAA N / A N / A Goalkeeper 2 Game notes This will be the first meeting between the Hurricanes and Blue Jackets this season. The Hurricanes are, of course, considerably more familiar with Columbus than any of their other new opponents, as the pair faced off in the Metropolitan Division four or five times per season for the past seven seasons. The Canes went 0-2-1 against the Jackets last season.

This is the front half of a back-to-back, as the teams will be square again on Monday.

Columbus is the second to last team in the new division that the Canes have not played this season, due to their schedule changes during the COVID hiatus, they have to Florida Panthers also.

This will be the third game as Blue Jacket for Patrik Laine, who was acquired last month in a blockbuster hit with Winnipeg. Laine scored his first Columbus goal in a 4-3 win over the on Thursday Dallas Stars.

Oliver Bjorkstand has got off to a hot start for Columbus and currently leads the Blue Jackets with four goals and 10 points in 12 games. Lineups The Canes are left without Petr Mrazek, who underwent thumb surgery last week. Rod BrindAmour has not committed to using Alex Nedeljkovic any of the games from this back-to-back, but it seems unlikely that James Reimer will start either game. Listen to BrindAmour today at 12:15 PM, and you’ll likely have a confirmation from a starter. The Canes will likely be without Martin Necas on Sunday after his scary injury Thursday, but there was good news on that front: BrindAmour said on Saturday that Necas would be out for a while, but I don’t think it’s going to last very long. Jesper Fast, who was removed from the COVID protocol list and practiced with the team yesterday, was able to play, but that has not been confirmed. If Fast can’t go, Morgan Geekie, who sat the game on Thursday, can join the lineup. Here’s our best estimate for the Hurricanes lines based on Saturdays: Andrei Svechinkov – Sebastian Aho – Brock McGinn

Nino Niederreiter – Vincent Trocheck – Teuvo Teravainen

Warren Foegele – Jordan Steel – Steven Lorentz

Ryan Dzingel – Morgan Geekie – Jordan Martinook Brady Skjei – Dougie Hamilton

Jaccob Slavin – Brett Pesce

Haydn Fleury – Jake Gardiner James Reimer

Alex Nedeljkovic Injuries and scratches: Petr Mrazek (thumb), Max McMormick, (IR upper body), Martin Necas (upper body), Jesper Fast (COVID recovery) Taxi team: Jake Bean, Sheldon Rempal, Drew Shore, Antoine Bibeau Columbus is also dealing with his share of injuries, with backup goalkeeper Elvis Merzlikins and defender Zach Werenski both in the injured reserve, neither of which are available for this game. In the net see the Canes with either Joonas Korpisalo or the season debut of Matiss Kivlenieks. This is our best estimate for Columbus lines, with The Athletic’s D pairs minus Werenski from Aaron Portzline. Patrik Laine – Jack Roslovic – Cam Atkinson

Max Domi – Alexandre Texier – Oliver Bjorkstrand

Nick Foligno – Riley Nash – Eric Robinson

Boone Jenner – Mikko Koivu – Liam Foudy Dean Kukan – Seth Jones

Vladislav Gavrikov – David Savard

Michael Del Zotto – Scott Harrington Joonas Korpisalo

Matiss Kivlenieks Injuries and scratches: Zach Werenski (IR lower body), Elvis Merzlikins (IR, upper body) Taxi team: Emil Bemstrom, Andrew Peeke, Stefan Matteau, Cam Johnson, Adam Clendening

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos