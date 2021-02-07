Junior scorer Greg Kraemer leads the attack for hockey in Chartiers Valley | Trib HSSN

By:



Sunday, February 7, 2021 | 11:17 am

Greg Kraemer is Chartiers Valley’s top scorer.

What does it mean to be coachable?

Chartiers Valley hockey coach Paul Bonetti gives his definition as he describes the Colts’ top scorer Greg Kraemer.

“In general, most high school students are difficult to coach and their attention is getting shorter and shorter,” said Bonetti. “This can lead to bloated assignments or a lack of attention to detail that drives a coach crazy.

“With Greg, I don’t have to worry about that. He’s always first in line to demonstrate how to do drills correctly when some players are confused, and when we’re working on specific games or systems, he generally doesn’t need to be corrected. In the rare event that his game needs to be modified, he accepts change and implements it in his game. “

Not many adjustments were needed to Kraemer’s play as he has been in the top 10 in points in the PIHL’s Class A all season.

“I’m trying to set a good example,” said Kraemer. “We are all pushing each other hard in practice, knowing it will pay off on race day. Coach Bonetti always expects a lot from me, both in practice and in the games, so I work hard to be a leader and a good example to our younger teammates. ”

So far, the Colts started in first place in the Class A Southwest Division in February.

Kraemer has more assists than goals, that plays on his strength.

“I think I’m a good playmaker,” said Kraemer. “I have good puck control and I can see the ice well. I’m trying to create scoring opportunities for my linemates, and I’m finishing better myself. “

Bonetti agrees with his star junior.

“Greg’s puck holdings are superior to the majority of his peers in our league,” he said. “Often times players will want to dump or chip a puck or maybe make an unwise pass, but Greg has a knack for understanding game situations and taking an extra beat to slow down the game, judge options and make a more advanced game.”

While his high school team only played three games in January, Kraemer also enjoys the benefits of playing travel hockey to keep his skill refined and get more ice time while playing during a pandemic.

“Fortunately, I also play for the Predators, so I’ve been able to stay sharp with the practice time I get on both teams,” said Kraemer. “It’s been tougher this year, but I’ve been with my linemates, Jackson Fodor and Tommy Phillips, since high school, and we work really well together. We also have a lot of senior experience this year. “

Only a junior, Kramer has shown outstanding leadership skills, helping the Colts to a 7-0-1 record in February.

“Greg was chosen by his teammates to be the assistant captain, so that tells me the team looks up to him,” said Bonetti. “Greg won’t get up and give a fiery speech to motivate the team, but he’s funny, charismatic and never gives up. In that sense, he is an example for the rest of the team.

“A specific example is earlier this year when we lost with two goals at the end of a match and were finishing a 5-on-3 penalty. Greg is on the ice, working the penalty kill on our side of the ice, stealing the puck, going the other way and scoring a short goal while being edited by an opponent’s defender. He cuts the lead to one and then we come all the way back to win with seven seconds to go. Without that level of effort to show the rest of the team that we weren’t dead yet, we’ll probably lose that match. That sets a good example. “

Moments like that have the confidence of the Colts, who are looking for a deep playoff run for the first time in years.

“From our first day in the arid regions, our goal was to win the Penguins Cup,” said Kraemer. “We have Coach Bonetti, some strong skaters and with (Logan) Marnik in the net, I know we’re going to do it.”

