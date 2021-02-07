ITTF chief outlines “hopes and dreams” for 2021 in the face of COVID-19 challenges





Steve Dainton, CEO of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), has insisted that he remain “vibrant and optimistic” this year, despite acknowledging the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic. Dainton delivered a message entitled “A Year of Hope” to table tennis fans to outline the ITTF’s “hopes and dreams” for 2021. He admits there is “still a long way” in the fight against COVID-19 and does not believe the world will move freely until later this year. But Dainton is adamant that the ITTF remains “resolute” in the face of adversity and is determined to continue its “path to professionalization” and host events in 2021. The first of the ITTF’s plans outlined by Dainton in his message was to ensure that the table tennis competitions at the 2020 Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games rescheduled for this year become a “great success”. Dainton said the ITTF would do its “best” to assist the International Olympic Committee, the International Paralympic Committee and Tokyo 2020 to host the Games this year. He said he was also proud to see World Table Tennis – the commercial arm of the ITTF – come to life in 2021 and was confident “what we’ve been discussing and promising about for so long, albeit in a different way than planned “. “Obviously it’s a big challenge in a complicated remote environment, but at the same time it’s exciting to finally launch,” said Dainton. The ITTF ended its eight-month break in competition in 2020 with the Women’s World Cup in November Getty Images Dainton’s third commitment was to host the 2021 World Table Tennis Teams Championships, scheduled in Houston, USA after the ITTF made the “heartbreaking” decision to cancel the 2020 edition in Busan, South Korea. Dainton also pledged to “look for new and innovative ways” to deliver quality and development programs and to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the milestone of Ping Pong diplomacy, which has helped foster positive relations between China and the United States. States. “The work does not stop and while we are doing everything we can to get as many events and activities back on track as possible, we still need to face the challenges of the pandemic and be flexible as some plans change weekly and even daily” , said Dainton. “Even though we still have a lot of things under control, due to COVID-19 restrictions and despite a difficult 2020, we remain vibrant and optimistic about 2021 and what we can achieve. “We hope soon to be in a position that will allow us to continue our growth strategy, as we were clearly able to achieve before the pandemic. “Many thanks to the entire table tennis community for your patience and we look forward to discussing table tennis face-to-face again around the world.”







