Cricket: Rizwan’s maiden ton helps set a big victory goal for South Africa





Sport Mohammad Rizwan scored a first test century when Pakistan set South Africa a daunting goal of 370 to win the second and final test at Rawalpindi, but the tourists closed the fourth day at 127 to one to host an intriguing final .

February 07, 2021 8:40 PM Bookmark

REUTERS: Mohammad Rizwan scored a first test century when Pakistan set South Africa a daunting goal of 370 to win the second and final test at Rawalpindi, but the tourists closed the fourth day at 127 for one to round off an intriguing final to put. Rizwan was unbeaten at 115 and tailed brilliantly to add 222 for the last five wickets, while the home team was thrown out for 298 in their second innings and took advantage of some fallen catches from the visitors. Advertisement Advertisement Aiden Markram (59 not out) and Rassie van der Dussen (48 not out) gave South Africa hope after adding a 94 for the second wicket, showing the patience and application that will be needed on the final day if they an unlikely victory. South Africa has not hit more than 300 in the fourth innings to win a Test since their remarkable 414 for four against Australia in Perth in 2008, while Pakistan’s highest-ever successful pursuit is 315 for nine to the home side, against Australia, in 1994. The only wicket that fell was opener Dean Elgar (17), who moved to wicket-keeper Rizwan on the hunt for a broad delivery of sailor Shaheen Afridi. But the field is still good for batting and hasn’t shown a miraculous turn for the spinners yet, leaving South Africa by a pinch on day five. Advertisement Advertisement They would have hunted considerably less if they had not dropped a number of catches, including on Rizwan when he had four. Instead, the latter was the anchor for Pakistan’s second innings when they resumed the fourth day at 129 for six. They lost Hasan Ali (5) early, lbw to Keshav Maharaj (3-118), before Rizwan won 53 with Yasir Shah (23) and 97 for the ninth wicket with Nauman Ali (45). The innings were over when left arm spinner George Linde (5-64) bowled Shaheen (4) for his first five-wicket pull, a remarkable effort given a gruesome injury to the little finger on his bowling hand on opening day that left leg protruding from the wound . Advertisement South Africa had talked overnight about the hope of chasing around 250, but Pakistanis made sure it would be considerably more than that. Pakistan won the first test in Karachi with seven wickets. (Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Ed Osmond)

