



The number of 5 stars for Clemson’s football program continues to grow The 2021 Clemson soccer team is considered one of the favorites to compete for the national championship, and with good reason. The Tigers are basically returning everyone from last year’s defense and have an exciting roster of playmakers led by heir QB DJ Uiagalelei– offensive to make you believe this team could be better than the 2020 team that won the ACC Championship and made it to the CFB Playoff for the sixth time in a row. As we look at the make-up of this squad, however, there’s an interesting distinction: The Clemson football show continues to grow its 5-star roster. There are 11 total 247 Sports Composite 5-stars on this selection for 2021. In comparison, here’s a look at how 247 Sports’ Composite 5 stars were on the roster for each of the past years for the Tigers: 2016 (won National Championship): 4

2017: 6

2018 (won National Championship): 8

2019: 7

2020: 10 * (the squad started with 11, but ended with 10 when RB Demarckus Bowman switched early in the season) A look at the 5 stars on this current Clemson football roster DE Xavier Thomas (No. 3 nationally in 2018)

DE KJ Henry (No. 14 nationally in 2018)

WR (now CB) Derion Kendrick (No. 26 nationally in 2018)

CB Andrew Booth Jr. (national No. 23 in 2019)

DL Bryan Bresee (national No. 1 in 2020)

DE Myles Murphy (# 5 nationally in 2020)

QB DJ Uiagalelei (National No. 10 in 2020)

LB Trenton Simpson (No. 26 nationally in 2020)

OT Tristan Leigh (national No. 13 in 2021)

RB Will Shipley (National No. 31 in 2021)

LB / S Barrett Carter (No. 32 nationally in 2021) If you look at the 5 stars on this roster, you have seven true freshmen or sophomores who are eligible for four more years (class of 2020 group). From this group I would expect all men from the upper class (2020 and above) to have a starting job or play reruns at the beginner level this season. You could argue that Xavier Thomas is in the air and possibly KJ Henry, depending on how the depth chart shakes out in the defensive end position, but I still expect both guys to play a lot this season. Aside from those two guys, it’s to be expected that Kendrick and Booth Jr. your starters will be at cornerback, Murphy and Bresee will start at the defense line, Uiagalelei will be your starting QB and Simpson will start at SAM / Nickel. Talk about a lot of talent. As for the upcoming freshmen, look for Barrett Carter to make an immediate impact by playing a hybrid role. Will Shipley will be used in the same way as what we saw from Christian McCaffrey and he will be on the field early. Tristan Leigh has the ability to impress and it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he finished as a starter, but I expect he will start as the second stringer in one of the tackle positions. We’ll be getting a more in-depth breakdown of the roster in the coming weeks, recruiting rankings, star ratings, and comparisons to the rest of the country. Make sure to come back to Rubbing the Rock here.

