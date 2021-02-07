Australian Open starts Monday





ANKARA The first tennis Grand Slam of the year starts on Monday with the Australian Open 2021. Originally scheduled for January 18, the tournament kicks off in February after the initial delay in more than a century due to issues related to the new coronavirus pandemic. Players will compete for more than $ 80 million in prize money during the competition, with the total prize pool remaining at the 2020 level of $ 71.5 million. Missing stars Six-time AO champion Roger Federer misses the tournament last year after two surgeries on his right knee. Cristian Garin, ranked 22nd, and John Isner, ranked 24th, will also not participate in the tournament due to health issues. Kiki Bertens, who is in 10th place, will also not be able to play for the Ladies due to an injury. Madison Keys (16) and Amanda Anisimova (31) will not be fighting in court as they have tested positive for the coronavirus. Best statistics from Australian Open – Men’s singles: 1. Novak Djokovic (Serbia) – 8 times Roy Emerson (Australia) – 6 Roger Federer (Switzerland) – 6 4. Jack Crawford (Australia) – 4 Andre Agassi (USA) – 4 Ken Rosewall (Australia) – 4 (* 2 + 2) Women’s singles: 1. * Margaret Court (Australia) – 11 (* 7 + 4) Serena Williams (USA) – 7 3. Nancye Wynne Bolton (Australia) – 6 – Most wins in a row: Men: 1.Roy Emerson (Australia) – 5th (1963-1967) 2. Jack Crawford (Australia) – 3rd (1931-1933) Novak Djokovic (Serbia) – 3rd (2011-2013) Ladies: 1. Margaret Court (Australia) – 7th (1960-1966) 2. Daphne Akhurst Cozens (Australia) – 3 (1928-1930) Nancye Wynne Bolton (Australia) – 3rd (1946-1948) Margaret Court (Australia) – 3rd (1969-1971) Evonne Goolagong Cawley (Australia) – 3rd (1974-1976) Steffi Graf (Germany) – 3rd (1988-1990) Monica Seles (US) – 3rd (1991-1993) Martina Hingis (Switzerland) – 3rd (1997-1999) – Winners of the last 10 years Men: 2020 – Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 2019 – Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 2018 – Roger Federer (Switzerland) 2017 – Roger Federer (Switzerland) 2016 – Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 2015 – Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 2014 – Stanislas Wawrinka (Switzerland) 2013 – Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 2012 – Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 2011 – Novak Djokovic (Serbia) Ladies: 2020 – Sofia Kenin (USA) 2019 – Naomi Osaka (Japan) 2018 – Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 2017 – Serena Williams (USA) 2016 – Angelique Kerber (Germany) 2015 – Serena Williams (US) 2014 – Li Na (China) 2013 – Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) 2012 – Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) 2011 – Kim Clijsters (Belgium) – Youngest winners Men: Ken Rosewall (Australia) (1953) – 18 Women: Martina Hingis (Switzerland) (1997) – 16 – Oldest winners Men: Ken Rosewall (Australia) (1972) – 37 Women: Thelma Coyne Long (Australia) (1954) – 35 The Anadolu Agency website lists only some of the news stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summary form. Contact us for subscription options.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos