UMass Basketball, Hockey Teams Pause While COVID-19 Risk Level Drives Campus Meetings Ban





Due to a campus-wide increase in COVID-19 cases, UMass is closing its athletics programs for at least the next two weeks as the on-campus risk status has changed from elevated to high Sunday. Despite the pandemic, the UMass athletics teams playing this winter are thriving a little over a month away from their respective conference tournaments. The men’s basketball team takes a stimulating victory over rival Rhode Island on Saturday. The hockey team is ranked number 10 in the nation, and women’s basketball is in the midst of its best season in years. But they won’t play games or exercise for at least 14 days as part of campus-wide public health measures. Games and practices are covered by gatherings, which are prohibited on campus if the risk status is high. According to the UMass release: This new designation takes effect on Sunday 7 February at 2 p.m. and is valid for a minimum of 14 days. It will only be lifted if public health improves significantly. The decision to increase the risk level just two days after it was increased to Elevated Risk was made in consultation with the Commonwealths Department of Public Health. It comes after a further increase in the prevalence of positive cases reported among college students since Thursday, February 4. From February 2-4, the campus registered 298 positive tests, for a total of more than 398 active cases as of Friday, February. 5. The UMass women’s basketball team is 10-5 (6-4 Atlantic 10). The games on Friday and Sunday have already been postponed. They had three road races scheduled for the next 14 days. The Atlantic 10 tournament kicks off March 3 in Richmond. The men’s basketball team is 7-4 (6-2, A-10). They have four games scheduled for the next 14 days. The Atlantic 10 tournament kicks off March 10 in Richmond. The Atlantic 10 has not officially announced how it plans to host its tournaments with teams that have not played the same number of games. The hockey team is 11-5-3. It would be against Northeastern on Tuesday. Hockey Oost only schedules matches a week in advance. Hockey East has also not announced any dates or seed plans for its tournaments. The UMass men’s lacrosse program would open its season on Friday. Baseball is scheduled to start on February 27. There are no other spring programs with schedules for 2021 yet. Related content: COVID Destroys Massachusetts Sheriff’s Budgets; overtime costs increase exponentially during a pandemic Gillette Stadium COVID vaccination site is open on Sunday at normal hours despite snow forecast Massachusetts reports 3,378 new COVID cases, 59 more deaths on Saturday

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos