2 men who appeared on Netflix’s Cheer accused of separate sex crimes involving minors

(CNN) – Two men who appeared on the Netflix docuseries Cheer have been arrested and charged in separate cases of sex crimes involving minors, authorities said.

Wednesday’s arrests of Mitchell Ryan and Robert Joseph Scianna came nearly five months after federal prosecutors accused Chicago Cheer star Jeremiah Jerry Harris of seducing an underage boy into taking sexually explicit videos and photos of himself. He was later charged with additional charges.

The Cheer docuseries follows the cheerleaders of Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas. The series debuted on Netflix in January 2020.

Ryan, 23, was arrested by police in Coppell, Texas, on charges of aggravated sexual assault on a child on July 24, according to data from the Dallas County Sheriffs Department.

Details of the case were not immediately available. CNN has contacted police and prosecutors for additional information.

Ryan was booked on Thursday and released early the next morning with $ 50,000 bail.

Mitch and his family were surprised by this arrest, Ryans attorney Jeremy Rosenthal told CNN on Saturday. There are two sides to every story and we are confident Mitch’s name will be erased.

Ryan was a member of the Navarro College squad who appeared on Cheer, but is not on the current roster.

According to Chesterfield County police, Scianna, two-time world cheerleader champion, was arrested in Virginia after soliciting sex from a young person online via a social media platform.

Scianna, 25, has been accused of taking indecent liberties with a child and using an electronic communication device to request sex, police said. He made an appointment with a young person he met for sex through social media, police said in a statement.

Police say he was being held in Chesterfield County Jail.

CNN has contacted Scianna for comment. It was unclear whether he has a lawyer.

Chesterfield County Police are still investigating and have asked anyone with information to contact them.

Sciannas website says he is a National Cheerleaders Association Champion, Majors Champion, and two-time World Champion, who has cheered for numerous programs in the US and traveled to more than 13 countries for coaching and choreographies.

Scianna appeared on an episode of Cheer, where he posed for a late night photo shoot with another famous cheerleader, Gabi Butler.

In December, Harris was indicted on new federal charges of allegedly seducing minors to engage in sexual activity, including a request to send him sexually explicit photos or videos of himself, according to court documents.

A lawsuit filed by two prosecutors in September alleged that Harris exploited his popularity and fame among young male cheer athletes, and that he often tried to get them to meet Harris in remote locations at various matches, claiming sexual behavior with them guys asked.

A Harris spokesperson said in September: We categorically contest the claims against Jerry Harris, which allegedly took place when he was a teenager.

A Netflix spokesperson said in a statement after the lawsuit was filed: Like everyone else, we are shocked by this news. Any abuse of minors is a terrible crime and we respect the legal process.

CNN has reached out to Netflix for comment on the latest arrests.

