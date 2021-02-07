John Lynch recalls how Bill Walsh is responsible for his football career





John Lynch had already started what he expected to be a long baseball career when he learned that legendary coach Bill Walsh wanted to visit him. I get chills when I think about it, Lynch said Sunday morning, just hours after the rest of the world found out he had been selected into the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class. Lynch was a second-round draft pick of the Florida Marlins in 1992 as a righthanded pitcher. He was a part-time safety at Stanford after Dennis Green converted him from quarterback. In 1992, Walsh returned as Stanford’s head coach after winning three Super Bowls with the 49ers. Lynch was a starting pitcher for the Erie Sailors of the Single-A New York-Penn League. His baseball career appeared to be off to a good start with a 2.15 ERA in 29.1 innings pitched that summer. He received a call from Walsh’s assistant, Jane Walsh (no relation). She told Lynch that Walsh would like to see him. Bill Walsh asked to meet Lynch in person once he got back to the Bay Area. I’ll never forget it as long as I live, ”Lynch recalled. He said, I understand the great opportunity you have in baseball, but I believe you can be an All-Pro safety in the NFL. ‘ It took all my courage to say, with all due respect, Coach Walsh, I played in safety for a year and played half the snaps, if I did. What makes you believe (that)? Walsh then produced a video featuring cut-ups of Lynch in action on the football field. And compared some of his highlights to a safety he knew very well – a future Hall of Famer he brought to the 49ers in the 1981 design. The details Coach Walsh went through, Lynch said. He made a tape and it was a play that I made in my freshman year and a play that Ronnie Lott had made the year before. Then I played a play I did with the quarterback and a play that Ronnie Lott did. RELATED: 49ers GM Lynch Gets Knocked to Enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame That was about all Lynch had heard from Walsh, who would be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1993 – the same year the Tampa Bay Buccaneers chose Lynch in the third round of the NFL draft. I think of all the people who created this, and Coach Walsh played an important role because I would have left to play baseball, Lynch said. I signed with the Marlins. My heart was with football, but I said, Hey, I have a future in baseball. And until Coach Walsh told me otherwise, that’s where I went. I certainly wouldn’t be here without Coach Walsh, and God bless his soul. I know he looks down with a smile. Walsh died of leukemia on July 30, 2007. Lynch was then selected for nine Pro Bowls in 15 NFL seasons with the Buccaneers and Denver Broncos. He was hired as general manager of 49ers in January 2017. Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast

