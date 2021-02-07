Women’s tennis continues to win with 4-1 home win over Missouri state





Next game: Wyoming 20-2-2021 | 6:00 PM OMAHA, Neb. – Creighton’s women’s tennis team continued its winning streak with a 4-1 win over Missouri State during the Bluejays 2021 home opener on Sunday morning at the Hanscom Tennis Center. Creighton moved his season record to 3-0 with his 10th consecutive game win dating back to last season. The Bears dropped to 1-2. The Bluejays have also won seven consecutive games at the Hanscom Indoor Tennis Center after turning 6-0 at home during a shortened 2020 season. Creighton earned the colon with wins at the No. 1 and No. 3 positions. Emma Gener and Malvika Shukla combined for a 6-0 win over No. 3 earlier Kate Krueger and Sarah Wilcox sealed the first run with a 6-2 win on the top slot. Shukla’s doubles match was the first win of her career as a Bluejay. Krueger and Wilcox extended Creighton’s overall lead to 3-0 with straight sets wins over the top two singles positions. Krueger won 6-1, 6-0 at number 1 and Wilcox finished with a 6-2, 6-4 victory on the second slot. The remaining four singles games each went three sets. Missouri State took a point with a victory over the number 4 position, but Creighton took the game with a three-set victory over number 3. Generated the opening set 6-2 but dropped a 6-4 decision in the second. The Bluejay sophomore responded with a 6-2 win on the deciding set to help Creighton take his third win of the year. “We performed well today and worked hard for points,” said head coach Tom Lilly said. “The doubles point turned out to be a big point as we were really scrambling to find the last point after Kate and Sarah brought us to three points. Our depth is something we feel very good at, but it was missing today. a bit in the singles Missouri state played well to be there at the end. Tomorrow we’ll get back to work and keep improving. “ Creighton returns to action on February 20 for a home game against Wyoming. The first service between the Bluejays and Cowgirls is scheduled for 6pm Creighton 4, Missouri State 1

2/7/2021 in Omaha, NE (Hanscom Tennis Center) Singles competition 1. Kate Krueger (CU) def. Allied Darter (MSU) 6-1, 6-0 2. Sarah Wilcox (CU) def. Ellie Burger (MSU) 6-2, 6-4 3. Emma Gener (CU) def. Taylor Shaw (MSU) 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 4. Tiffani Nash (MSU) def. Alex Centra (CU) 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 5. Joanna Nowakowska (CU) vs. Alyson Piskulic (MSU) 3-6, 6-2, 4-3, unfinished 6. Malvika Shukla (CU) vs. Claire Martin (MSU) 6-3, 4-6, 4-4, unfinished Match notes Missouri State 1-2 Creighton 3-0 Order of Arrival: Doubles (3,1); Singles (1,2,4,3)

