Will the Blue Jackets work with Patrik Laine?

Here’s a look at the league to the hottest trends after another week of hockey. Some food for thought, some leftover stats and of course some fantasy advice. Let’s dig in it.

All the nice stats courtesy of Natural Stat Trick.

I have a soft spot for the Blue Jackets because A) I love the cannon, and B) I find it endearing that they haven’t changed their identity as a low-scoring, grit-and-grind type of team since inception. There’s something nice about being so stubborn, and bringing in Patrik Laine has cast the shadow of the Rick Nash era when the Jackets could never find a good playmaker for their top scorer. They maximized Nash’s use, but were never able to unlock its full potential. They leaned on him to score, but also never managed to make his job easier, except for a brief moment with Ray Whitney.

Almost 10 years later, the coats have the exact same problem. Here is the list of line combinations coach John Tortorella has already tried with Laine in the 5-on-5 line-up:

Patrik Laine line combinations. (Graph by Natural Stat Trick)

The results for Roslovic Play Center are very encouraging, especially the line with Atkinson and Boone Jenner; there is both quality and quantity in the statistics to back up the claim. That means that Roslovic (4 percent on the roster) and Alexandre Texier (14 percent), who should finish as the team’s two best centers, certainly have an advantage and should be put into deeper leagues if managers can afford to be patient. to be. Laine played only three games this season with two teams; he’s yet to really settle down and has zero shots on the Columbus power play, the one area where he’s expected to make a significant difference.

Two backup keepers should start

The NHL has a very bad habit of overpaying goalies and then replay said overpaid goalkeepers, usually for some silly reason like saving face or getting your dollars. Two big names come to mind: Jonathan Quick and Sergei Bobrovsky.

Quick seemingly fell off a cliff overnight, going from winning the Jennings Trophy to finishing second to last the following season. Since 2018-19, out of 115 goalkeepers, Quick is in 114th place with a -33.50 5v5 GSAA and 87th with a .903 5v5 Sv%. Still, he started 94 games, almost 60 percent of the total. Coach Todd McLellan stubbornly sticks to his rotation, and while you could argue who starts for the lottery-bound kings doesn’t really matter in the short term, it’s pretty clear there should be no rotation; Cal Petersen should be number 1.

He ranks sixth in Sv% (.935), 11th in GAA (2.18) and fifth in GSAA (4.13). This is pretty amazing considering the Kings allow eighth shots per game (32.2), consistently lose possession and stand 25th in CF% (47.29), 29th in GF% (38.46), 19th in CA / 60 (53.54), and 30e in xGA / 60 (2.67). If you translate that number drawer, it means that the king’s defense is gruesome and that Petersen is somehow posting ridiculous numbers that should get him the number 1 job. Even the stubborn McLellan (he once started Cam Talbot 73 games) can’t ignore it forever, and Petersen (10 percent on the roster) should get more starts sooner rather than later. The wins will be rare, but the rest of the songs should be sparkling.

Sergei Bobrovsky is the other big big-money goalkeeper who looks like he’ll be out of a job in a year. We didn’t think he would be any worse than last season, but he sure is with .881 Sv% and 3.57 GAA. Like the kings, it is the back keeper who has actually been the better keeper. Chris Driedger is in fourth place in 5v5 Sv% (.967) and fourth GSAA / 60 (1.47), as well as in the top five in almost every major goalkeeper category. Astute managers catch on; Driedger is ranked in 34 percent of the leagues, and that number is up. All underlying numbers suggest the Panthers are no fluke.

Players to watch

We certainly pretended not to believe in him. With one more goal on Saturday, Jesse Puljujarvi now has three goals this season, all of which have been scored in the last two games and all of which have come with frontline play with Connor McDavid. This is of course the McDavid effect, but Puljujarvi certainly looks like a different player this season and he’s starting to bury his chances. His possession numbers were very good (55.05 CF%) (63.35 xGF%), but his shooting percentage remained low at 6.7 S% at the entry of the game, and it is already creeping back to the league average. Puljujarvi is ranked in just 20 percent of leagues, and that number will jump up because it doesn’t look like he’s moving off that line in the near future. The North Division will score high throughout the season, and it already features all four of the league’s top scorers coming in on Sunday.

Another player to watch is Pierre-Olivier Joseph from Pittsburgh, who plays with Kris Letang for the first few minutes. Acquired from Arizona years ago in the Phil Kessel trade, Joseph is thrown into the fire amid desperate times. The pens have injured key defenders, including five of their six regulars at one point, but it has allowed them to discover a potential gem. Joseph averaged 26 minutes, scoring three assists in two games with the Rangers, and on Saturday against the Islanders, he scored his first goal. By continuing to play with Letang, Joseph ensures that he gets a lot of playing time with the best players on the team, and his skill in all situations means he can collect statistics in all categories. It’s still an early stage, but Joseph (6 percent on the roster) could be a very popular name very soon if he keeps this up. Reliable all-round defenders don’t come around often, and those who get everything right are usually sought after because they are reliable and most nights won’t give you a straight line of zeros. This was your early warning.