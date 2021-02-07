Derrick Rose trading can turn out to be addition by subtraction

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Detroit Pistons are approaching a deal to send Derrick Rose to the New York Knicks. The Pistons had to make a move to keep him from losing him for nothing, as his contract expires at the end of the season, and getting what is likely Dennis Smith Jr. and design assets is a fine return.

While the Pistons are getting something back from the services of Knicks for Rose, perhaps more importantly on the floor is that this transaction can turn out to be an instant addition by subtraction.

Why Derrick Rose is trading is addition by subtraction for the Detroit Pistons

Last season was a complete rejuvenation for Derrick Rose, at least when he was able to stay healthy and on the track. While he had some confusing shortcomings at the end of the game, he was generally excellent, playing some of the best basketball of his post-MVP career.

He was a big plus in the locker room with his teammates, especially as the season progressed and the roster veterans were sent out of town and more youngsters entered the rotation. NBA players love Derrick Rose, and the Detroit Pistons players were no exception.

Whether it’s a matter of getting older and time to catch up with him, or the fact that he wasn’t able to get his usual off-season routine in what has been the strangest year in memory, no one really knows . But last season’s Derrick Rose hasn’t been this season’s rose.

His shooting dropped from 49.0 percent last season to just 42.9 percent this season. Rose’s score has dropped from 18.1 points per game to just 14.2, and his assist and rebound totals have also dropped.

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that the Pistons will be blown out of the gym this season when he’s on the floor. When Rose plays, the Pistons score just 101.6 points per 100 possessions and allow 111.7, a margin of -10.1. However, when Rose sits, the Pistons score 108.1 points and give a slightly more respectable defense rating of 110.7.

This is less of a byproduct of who he’s playing with than you might think. For example, the player Rose plays with the most is Jerami Grant. While Grant was phenomenal this season, the duo has an ugly net score of -7.1. Conversely, if Grant plays without Rose, the Pistons have a net rating of +1.5 in 1,287 holdings.

That lean margin may not seem like much, but we are talking about a 5-18 team here. Any combination that has a positive net rating over a large sample is remarkable.

It’s important to note that the Pistons’ record cannot be blamed on Rose. The Pistons are 4-11 if he plays and 1-7 if he doesn’t play this season. He’s not the problem, he’s just not part of the solution. The rebuilding trajectory of this organization has no place for him and he knows it, and a return to the New York Knicks may be the best place for him to get into this phase of his career.

In terms of win-win scenarios, the Derrick Rose experience with the Detroit Pistons and conclusion may be the best example we’ll see of that for a team and its outgoing player.