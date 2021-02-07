Tennis: Bianca Andreescu ready for competition after 15 months hiatus | Ice hockey | Sport





Sylvain Bruneau says Bianca Andreescu will be on new ground when she returns to competitive tennis after a 15-month hiatus. After a number of false starts in the past year, Canadas Andreescu will play against Mihaela Buzarnescu from Romania in the first round of the Australian Open in Melbourne on Tuesday. This didn’t go as planned as we wanted two more weeks of preparation here and playing in a run-up tournament, which we couldn’t do, Bruneau said during a video conference call from Melbourne. We had a really good time leading up to our trip to Australia and then we had nine or ten days since she came out of quarantine, she was able to practice daily and play some exhibition matches. Andreescu and 46 other players had to isolate for 14 days when Bruneau, who has been her coach at the National Training Center in Montreal since 2018, tested positive for COVID-19 after flying a mid-way charter flight from Abu Dhabi to Melbourne. January. Andreescu tore her meniscus while playing in the WTA Tour final in October 2019. A planned comeback early last year was scuttled due to the pandemic and a comeback later in the year was called off due to a leg injury. She trained in her hometown of Mississauga and in Spain before setting up camp in Dubai in December. The WTA opened its season in Abu Dhabi, but Andreescu decided not to play. We wanted to make sure that when she went back to compete, she wouldn’t be nearly ready, or 90 percent ready, but 100 percent ready, Bruneau said. That was the plan from the start. It was very tempting (because) it would have been good to play a few games before a major tournament like the Australian Open to break the ice, feel the pressure and all. It was a bummer because we were right there, but we didn’t want to risk it. It is not the first time that Andreescu has come back from an injury. She missed 10 weeks with a shoulder injury in 2019 before returning to defeat Serena Williams and win the Canadian Open. A month later, she defeated Williams again in the US Open final to become the first Canadian to win a Grand Slam title. Bruneau said eighth seed Andreescu will not have an easy game against Buzarnescu. They played in Acapulco two years ago (Andreescu won 6-2, 7-5), and she’s a very tough player, a lefty, Bruneau noted. She lost in qualifying and is a lucky loser here, but she’s been a Top 20 player. Andreescu is one of three Canadian women in the main tournament. Leylah Annie Fernandez, the 18-year-old from Laval, has a tough match against Belgium’s 18th seeded Elise Mertens on Tuesday. Rebecca Marino, who won three games in Doha to qualify for her first Grand Slam since the 2013 Australian Open, plays Australian Kimberly Birrell. In the men’s warm-up for the Open, Montrealer Flix Auger-Aliassime was upset by Briton Daniel Evans 6-2, 6-3 in the final of an ATP 250 event on Sunday. Auger-Aliassime is 0-for-7 in the finals of the ATP Tour. [email protected] twitter.com/zababes1

