Lions wanted Aaron Donald as part of Matthew Stafford trade, Panthers also made a serious offer, according to report

1 min ago

Los Angeles Rams v Washington Football Team
In a perfect world for the Detroit Lions, they would have won the reigning Defensive Player of the Year in the trade that sent Matthew Stafford to Los Angeles. The first player the Lions of the Rams asked was Aaron Donald before Los Angeles quickly shot that idea, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

While they didn’t get Donald, the Lions did get quarterback Jared Goff, two future first-round picks, and a 2021 third-round pick for Stafford. Stafford will now be teammates with Donald, who received his third prize for Defensive Player of the Year since 2017 on Saturday night. An All-Pro for the sixth straight year in 2020, Donald counted 13.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and 14 tackles for loss.

According to Schefter, the Carolina Panthers offered the No. 8 overall pick, a fifth round, and a quarterback Teddy Bridgewater in exchange for Stafford. The Lions ultimately chose to take the Rams’ offer, and the Panthers are still looking for a change from the quarterback. In 15 games last season, Bridgewater completed 69.1% of his passes for 3,733 yards with 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Bridgewater, the 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award winner, also rushed for five touchdowns during his first season in Carolina.

Carolina has several other options on the market. There are reports that the Eagles are expected to trade Carson Wentz shortly after Super Bowl LV. Wentz, 28, went 35-32-1 during his five seasons as the Eagles’ starting quarterback. A Pro Bowler in 2017, injuries bothered Wentz during the first half of that season and at the end of the 2018 season. And while he has managed to stay sane for the past two years, Wentz’s performance on the field leaves something to be desired. about. In 2020, Wentz threw a whopping 15 interceptions, completing just 57.4% of his passes. However, a fresh start could be all that Wentz needs to revive his career.

The Panthers may need to be patient if they want a chance to acquire Deshaun Watson. Reports surfaced Sunday that the Texans currently have no plans to trade Watson, despite his recent trade request.



