Auburn’s women’s tennis wins the way in Clemson





Box Score CLEMSON, SC Auburn came through with four wins in singles, taking a 4-3 win over Clemson on Sunday morning in the Tigers’ second straight game against an ACC opponent. Auburn (4-1) bounced back after dropping the doubles, winning the match in three sets in the No. 6 singles spot. “Clemson was all over us in the doubles today,” said Auburn head coach Caroline Lilley said. “For most of the game we were clutching and fighting to be competitive. Tennis won’t always be this way. Beautiful, but the heart can always have an attitude of tenacity and toughness. “ Clemson took a 1-0 lead with wins in second and third place in singles. Auburn’s 11th-placed team from Selin Ovunc and Taylor Russo produced a 6-1 victory over first place, however Georgie Axon and Adeline flat fell 6-1 short on lane two and Yu Chen and Carolyn Ansari dropped a 6-2 decision in third place in the doubles. Axon even won Auburn with a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Cristina Mayorova in the No. 4 singles spot. Clemson would come back 2-1 if Chen came up short of Jenna Thompson 6-4, 6-3, on No. 2 singles, but a 6-2, 6-3 win of 62nd-ranked Ovunc in first place, tie it team scores at 2-2. Ansari made it 3-2 to Auburn with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Middlebrooks on lane three. And freshmen Adeline flat secured her third match-clinching victory of the season, and recovered from a loss in the first set for a 2-6, 6-0, 6-2 win over Clemson’s Zaina Nait Omar to secure the win for Auburn. Russo also forced a third set on lane five, but just fell short in a 1-6, 7-5, 4-6 loss to end the day. Auburn will close a non-conference game on the road in North Florida on Saturday, February 13, in a game that was rescheduled from January 24. The game is scheduled to start at 11am CT in Jacksonville, Florida. Follow @AuburnWTennis on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for the latest on women’s tennis in Auburn. Auburn 4, Clemson 3 Singles

1. # 62 Selin Ovunc (AU) def. Eleni Louka (CU), 6-2, 6-3

2. Jenna Thompson (CU) defeats. Yu Chen (AU), 6-4, 6-3

3. Carolyn Ansari (AU) def. M. Middlebrooks (CU), 6-2, 6-4

4. Georgie Axon (AU) def. Cristina Mayorova (CU), 6-2, 6-0

5. Sophia Hatton (CU) def. # 99 Taylor Russo (AU), 6-1, 5-7, 6-4

6. Adeline flat (AU) def. Zaina Nait Omar (CU), 2-6, 6-0, 6-2

Order of arrival: 4, 2, 1, 3, 6 *, 5 Double 1. # 11 Ovunc / Russo (AU) beats. Marti / Middlebrooks (CU), 6-1

2. Thompson / Louka (CU) defeated. Axon / Flach (AU), 6-1

3. Hatton / Mayorova (CU) def. Ansari / Chen (AU), 6-2

Order of finishing: 2, 1, 3 *







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos