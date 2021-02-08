Weekly Recap (Feb 1-7): From Root’s historic 200 to the Australian Open draws





CRICKET Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara helped India recover from early shocks, but Dom Bess’s 4 for 55 put England in charge of the first Test. (REPORT) The I, J and K stands at MA Chidambaram Stadium will be opened to spectators for the first time since 2012, when Chennai will host the second India-England Test from 13 February. (REPORT) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will host the Vijay Hazare Trophy at six locations between February 20 and March 14. (REPORT) Here are all the records England captain Joe Root broke on his way to a double century against India in his 100th Test. (REPORT) A total of 1,097 players – 814 from India and 283 from abroad – had registered for the auction by the February 4 deadline. (REPORT) Former captain of Australia’s Australian cricket team Lisa Sthalekar has been inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame. (REPORT) Mohammad Rizwan scored a first Test century when Pakistan set South Africa a daunting goal of 370. In response, the tourist closed the fourth day at 127 for one. (REPORT) Kyle Mayers took an unbeaten double hundred on his Test debut to help the West Indies take an extraordinary three-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the first Test. (REPORT) AMERICAN FOOTBALL Cristiano Ronaldo (L) is celebrating with his teammates – Getty images Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his 36th birthday by setting up Juventus to beat Roma 2-0 in Serie A. (REPORT) The AIFF League Committee has decided that Hero Indian Women’s League will remain an integral part of the competition calendar and will be held before May this year. (REPORT) Ajax Amsterdam goalkeeper Andre Onana has been suspended for 12 months by the European football association UEFA for violating doping rules, the club said. (REPORT) SC East Bengals coach Robbie Fowler was banned for four games and fined Rs 5 lakh after being found guilty of making “insulting” comments against Indian referees in the ongoing ISL. (REPORT) Atlético Madrid forward Joao Felix has become the club’s third player to test positive for COVID-19 last week. (REPORT) Manchester United defeated nine-man Southampton 9-0 on Tuesday to match the largest margin in a Premier League game. (REPORT) Odisha FC has fired manager Stuart Baxter for using an offensive analogy about rape while talking about a referee decision. (REPORT) From Martin Odegaard’s move from Real Madrid to Arsenal to Mario Mandzukic’s signing with AC Milan, here are the five best January transfers in Europe. (REPORT) Plans to reform the Champions League by expanding the league from 32 to 36 teams and replacing the traditional group stage are met with resistance over the allocation of the four additional places. (REPORT) RB Leipzig will face Liverpool in the first leg of the Champions League match of the last 16 in Budapest, after German authorities denied the English side entry due to COVID-19 protocols. (REPORT) Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored the 500th club goal of his career and added a second as AC Milan recaptured first place in Serie A with a 4-0 win over bottom Crotone. (REPORT) TENNIS Local tennis fans can flock to the Australian Open – Getty images On the eve of the Australian Open, tournament CEO Craig Tiley spoke about preparations, challenges, contingency plans and prize money. (READ) Tennis legend Akhtar Ali passed away in Kolkata on Sunday. He was 81 and is survived by his son, the noted tennis player Zeeshan Ali, and two daughters. (REPORT) The best Barty claimed her second home soil WTA with a 7-6 (3), 6-4 victory over sixth seeded Garbine Muguruza. (REPORT) Briton Dan Evans captured his first ATP Tour title with an impressive 6-2 6-3 win against Felix Auger-Aliassime in the Murray River Open final. (REPORT) Serena Williams has been drawn at the Australian Open in the same quarter as Simona Halep at number 2 and the same half as Naomi Osaka in her latest bid for a record-breaking 24th Grand Slam title. (REPORT) BADMINTON Badminton Asia has canceled its mixed team championships, to be held in Wuhan next week, as many governments are imposing travel restrictions and quarantine requirements on players. (REPORT) The Indian mixed doubles of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa climbed 16 places to a career-high ranking of 19 in the latest BWF rankings. (REPORT) TABLE TENNIS In the Senior Nationals to be held in Panchkula from February 14 to 23, G. Sathiyan has the best chance of his first title according to his coach S. Raman. (REPORT) HOCKEY Skipper Rani struck for India in the 35th minute. (File Photo) – special arrangement Great hockey, Floris Jan Bovelander, talks about life at the NTHA, upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo, Indian hockey, the art of drag and more. (READ) The Indian women’s hockey team put in a tough performance to keep the formidable Argentina to a 1-1 draw and end the tour at a high level. (REPORT) Head coach Sjoerd Marijne, head coach of the Indian women’s hockey team, says the recently concluded “exposure trip” against Argentina has helped players understand what it takes to beat a top team. (READ) BOXING Ajay Singh won 37-27 in the election. – Kamal Narang Ajay Singh was re-elected as President of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) in the Gurugram elections. Singh defeated Maharashtra MLA Ashish Shelar. (REPORT) ATHLETICS Tokyo 2020 president Yoshiro Mori said Japan would hold the Summer Olympics regardless of the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic. (REPORT) The Tokyo Olympics organizers unveiled a “roadmap” saying athletes and officials should not be allowed to use public transportation without permission, and asked them to “always” wear face masks during the event. (REPORT) Uttarakhands Ankita Dhyani broke Sunita Ranis under-20 women’s 5000 meters national record, clocking 16: 21.19s in the 36th national junior athletics championships. (REPORT) Uttarakhands Reshma Patel celebrated her second national record in a fortnight as she captured gold in the 5000m girls under 18 competition walk at the 36th National Junior Athletics Championships. (REPORT) MOTORSPORT Indias top driver Jehan Daruvala made history in the Asian Formula 3 Championship, scoring a breakthrough victory for Mumbai Falcons, an all-Indian outfit, in Abu Dhabi. (REPORT) Mercedes will unveil its 2021 Formula 1 car in a digital launch on March 2, the reigning world champion announced. (REPORT)

