Blackhawks defeated Stars in OT as Alex DeBrincats’ elite run continues

Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton was halfway through a detailed description of Alex DeBrincats’ growth on Sunday when he realized something.

He could be an elite player in the league, Colliton said, then paused. Maybe you could say he already is.

Elite already, indeed. Sunday was the highest ever highlight at DeBrincat’s scorching start to the season.

He scored twice, once in the second period and again in extra innings, to lead the improving Hawks to a 2-1 victory over the Stars.

The way the teams have been playing lately also makes it easier for me, DeBrincat said. We played hard, everyone bought into the system and it just makes it easier for everyone. We know where each other will be, were pretty predictable and it worked well for us.

The Hawks have now earned at least one point in nine of their last 10 games and finally put an end to their overtime problem on Sunday after losing their first four post-regulation games this year. In the last two games alone, they have shared the Hurricanes and Stars two of the NHL’s top teams with their second overall loss and first home loss respectively.

DeBrincat has been a big part of that. Since returning from his eight-day stay on the COVID-19 list, despite never testing himself positive, he has scored four goals, two assists and 17 shots on target in three games.

After his great 2018/19 season (76 points in 82 games) followed by his snakebitten season 2019-20 (45 points in 70 games), DeBrincat saw 2021 as a new start.

He said on Sunday that he spent much of the off-season working on his shot, which failed him a year ago. But his ability to pop open in dangerous areas this year, be it back door or slot machine, means he doesn’t need accurate sniping to hit the net.

He also improved away from the puck. DeBrincats previously performed poorly in terms of advanced ball possession statistics, but DeBrincat’s renewed defensive attention means he is one of only six Hawks to date with a positive scoring difference on the ice.

The other five Adam Boqvist, Brandon Hagel, David Kampf, Ryan Carpenter and Matthew Highmore are all defenders or defensive forwards.

Last year was not the best season for me statistically, but I did grow as a player, DeBrincat said. Jeremys taught me a lot [the defensive] aspect of the game. In the future I want to be a two-way player, I want to play all situations and be a player he can turn off and trust at any point in the game.

Plus, it doesn’t hurt to score against the prolific pace that Chicagoans have become accustomed to. With 12 points in nine games in 2021, he is on track for his best season as well as offensive.

Having the pucks in in front of you gives you confidence and a jump and energy and allows you to play a little more freely with more fun, Colliton said. That will make you better. I am happy for him.

On Sunday, DeBrincat gave the Hawks a 1-0 lead after Dylan Strome found him wide open at the back of a power play.

Malcolm Subban’s only blunder of the night left the Stars tie in the third period. Subban otherwise saved 30 of the 31 shots en route to his first Hawks victory.

But on an overtime striker, DeBrincat sent a lead pass from Patrick Kane past Dallas goalkeeper Jake Oettinger, sending the Hawks to their remote Super Bowl party after the game.

Everyone has fun there, DeBrincat said. It’s good to be with the boys again. We just had a good time.