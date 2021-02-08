Sports
Teague, Coakley offer advice to Jason Witten, the new high school coach, – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
A big social media headline: Jason Witten announced as the new head football coach at Liberty Christian School in Argyle.
The tweet garnered thousands of “likes” and comments from two other former Dallas Cowboys who also made the move from the NFL playing field to the high school sidelines.
“I was very excited to hear the news for Jason and Liberty Christian,” said George Teague, former Cowboys security.
“If I knew someone who could be a great coach, it would be Jason Witten, but I was totally shocked,” said former Cowboys linebacker Dexter Coakley.
Teague is the head football coach at John Paul II in Plano. Coakley is an assistant soccer coach and head softball coach at The Oakridge School in Arlington. Both former Cowboys said they enjoy the opportunity to shape the lives of young student athletes.
“You get a raw canvas and you get to shape these kids, you can make an impact in these kids’ lives before they go to college and I think it’s a great opportunity to coach at the high school level,” said Coakley. .
What would Coakley and Teague Witten tell if he asked for advice about coaching in high school?
“It was a very difficult time in the beginning,” said Teague. “As a player I was very used to being told when to be there, what to eat, what to wear, you know, someone who had already done your regimen for you, so to be the head coach. come and actually be the one who had to design it and tell someone else and try to fit it into a school day’s schedule by saying, ‘This is what you have to do and this is what you have to do’ took lots of discipline. ‘
“(Witten’s) is going to be a ‘newbie’, he will have to learn on the job,” said Coakley. But at the same time, treat all children the same. I mean these kids, they’ll run through a wall for you if you treat them all the same. ‘
Being a former Cowboy does not guarantee that all coaching decisions will be judged positively.
“Being an NFL player, you have to make every call correctly on and off the field,” said Teague. So that’s another (advice) I’d give Jason and say, ‘Hey, just get that as long as he played and we all know he’s going into the Hall of Fame and stuff, there’s still someone out there who thinks they know more than he about the game of football. ”
But generally speaking, there’s no place Teague and Coakley would rather be than where they are and they said they look forward to seeing the newest member of their coaching fraternity in the next school year.
“Liberty Christian is in our ward, so we have to play them,” said Teague. “I’m going to see him on November 5.”
“We’re going to see Liberty Christian with our wrestling team,” Coakley said. “I sometimes see (Witten) walking around the gym and I jump off the third deck without him knowing I’m there and a kind of suplex on the wrestling mat for everyone to see.”
Is there any chance these guys have given Witten too much advice, given that they will be meeting his team in the future?
“We have yet to coach our children,” said Teague. “We still have to put in the effort and the work, all the things he’s used to, all the things all our coaches are used to and I’m really looking forward to working with (Witten) and helping him out as much as I can . “
click here to listen to the latest episode of the NBC 5 Sports podcast.
