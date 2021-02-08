Human tennis shines in doubles, falls to USF

Next game: at FAU 2/13/2021 | 14.00 hours

TAMPA, Fla. Despite having earned an early advantage, the FGCU men’s tennis team (0-2) dropped a 2-5 decision against USF (2-2) on Sunday afternoon at the Varsity Tennis Courts in Tampa. The Eagles earned points from doubles, as well as redshirt freshmen Magnus Johnson (Naples, Fla./Homeschool/UCF), which is now 2-0 in the season in the best singles flight.

Along with the excitement of Johnson’s continued success, the match was highlighted by the redshirt sophomore duo Pedro Maciel (Belo Horizonte, Brazil / Goliath Academy) and redshirt freshmen Randy Wilson (Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic / Miami Palmetto / Louisville), who won the nationally seeded pair Bollipallo and Wojcik (No. 21 in the ITA Preseason Poll) in doubles.

“Overall, today was a very good match day,” said head coach CJ Weber said. “USF is a great team, but every man on our team who had a chance to compete today benefited. We worked hard, but in the end USF was just better. I was very impressed with our performance in doubles. We shook things up with our line-up and two of our three pairs had never played together before. Pedro (Maciel) and Randy (Wilson) beat a nationally ranked team that made it to the final of our regional tournament two years ago, which is really was exciting. I look forward to going back to our training. “

The Eagles’ early win in doubles marked the second time the team has achieved this feat in history against the Bulls. The combination of Johnson and sophomore Max Damm (Bradenton, Fla./Saint Stephens Episcopal School) put FGCU in position to do so with a 6-4 win on the second lane. Their attempt was soon followed by the heroism of Maciel and Wilson as they beat the ranked USF pair 6-4 in first place. With the win, FGCU earned a 1-0 lead to get things started.

While initial momentum favored the Green & Blue, USF reacted quickly in singles with back-to-back victories in the fifth and sixth field. Freshmen Alessandro Conca (Milan, Italy / ISMC Milano) and Wilson tried to hold off the Bulls but ended up dropping their matches at lanes # 3 and 2 respectively. Wilson’s loss allowed USF to place the game at 4-1, although he was back fought against his opponent.

Johnson then returned USF’s push with an outright top lane victory. After taking a 6-4 result in the first frame, he cemented his win with a 6-3 score in the second. His performance rewarded FGCU the second point of the afternoon, but the Bulls soon claimed Court No. 4 to earn their last margin of victory.

With today’s game against USF behind us, the Eagles will now set their sights on an upcoming game against FAU. The action against the Owls will take place on Saturday, February 13 at 2 p.m. in Boca Raton. It will be part of a four-game overall away swing for FGCU, as the team won’t compete against South Alabama at The Nest until March 11. In addition to forays against USF and FAU, the Eagles in-state circuit will have stops at UCF (Feb. 26) and Miami (Feb. 27).

Follow the Eagles on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook at @FGCU_MTen and online at www.FGCUAthletics.com for a full coverage of FGCU men’s tennis. You can also sign up to receive news about FGCUmen’s tennis or other programs delivered straight to your inbox by going to www.fgcuathletics.com/email.

Results

Singles competition

1. JOHNSON, Magnus (FGCU) def. Ivan Yatsuk (USF) 6-4, 6-3

2. Jakub Wojcik (USF) def. WILSON, Randy (FGCU) 6-3, 6-4

3. Pierre Luquet (USF) defeats. CONCA, Alessandro (FGCU) 6-0, 6-3

4. Sergio Gomez Montesa (USF) defeats. STEFANACCI, Gugli (FGCU) 7-6, 6-2

5. Rithvik Bollipalli (USF) defeats. ONCINS, Eric (FGCU) 6-0, 6-0

6. Manuel Goncalves (USF) def. DAMM, Max (FGCU) 6-3, 6-2

Order of arrival: 5, 6, 3, 2, 1, 4

Double competition

1. MACIEL, Pedro / WILSON, Randy (FGCU) def. # 21 Jakub Wojcik / Rithvik Bollipalli (USF) 6-4

2. JOHNSON, Magnus / DAMM, Max (FGCU) def. Ivan Yatsuk / Pierre Luquet (USF) 6-4

3. ONCINS, Eric / STEFANACCI, Gugli (FGCU) def. Sergio Gomez Montesa / Manuel Goncalves (USF) 5-4

Order of arrival: 2, 1

CJ WEBER

FGCU is led by three-time ASUN Coach of the YearCJ Weber,who has coached 32 ASUN All-Conference selections since joining the Green and Blue in 2011. In his seventh year, Weber holds a 97-84 (.541) overall record and a 38-18 (.672) record in ASUN play. In 2014-15, Weber led the Eagles to their first-ever ASUN Championship and first-ever ASUN Regular Season title after a program-best 17 wins. In his third season, Weber led Jordi Vives to a national No. 35 rankings, an unbeaten streak of 14 games and the round of 32 in the 2014 NCAA tournament – the program’s first appearance. The Eagles completed a perfect ASUN regular season in both 2015 and 2016, finishing with conference titles and a Coach of the Year award for Weber. FGCU again won the 2017 ASUN Championship and made its second NCAA appearance. The Eagles returned to the mountaintop by claiming the regular season and 2019 tournament championships. Weber earned his third ASUN Coach of the Year award, leading the Green and Blue to their third trip to the NCAA Tournament.

EAGLE CAMPAIGN

IT TAKES A TEAMto reach our latest goal – a $ 10 million campaign to meet student athletes’ needs for continued academic success, life skills, mental health, nutrition and strength and conditioning, as well as departmental expansion needs and improvement of facilities, as well as mentorship and leadership training for coaches and staff. The name embodies our mission and purpose of the EAGLE campaign – Eagle Athletics Generating Lifetime Excellence.Join our team andpromise your gift todayto help the Eagles of tomorrow!

#FEEDFGCU

FGCUAthletics sponsors events in November and April for the benefit of the FGCU Campus Food Pantry (www.fgcu.edu/foodpantry) and the Harry Chapin Food Bank (www.harrychapinfoodbank.org), The charities of FGCUAthletics. For more information, including how to contribute, please visitwww.fgcu.edu/foodpantryand use the hashtag #FeedFGCU to raise awareness.

ABOUT FGCU

FGCU teams have combined to win an incredible 82 regular season conferences and tournament titles in just 13 seasons at the Division I level. Additionally, in just nine seasons of DI postseason eligibility, the Eagles have had a total of 36 teams or individuals compete in NCAA championships. Seven FGCU programs made top-25 national rankings in their respective sports in 2018, including both men’s and women’s football. ‘Cup and top 100 nationally, for various Power-5 and FBS institutions. In 2018-19, the Eagles held an ASUN and Florida State’s top seven teams earned the NCAA’s Public Recognition Award for their academic advancement in their sport. FGCU also collectively achieved a record 3.43 in-class GPA in the Spring 2020 semester and overall University student population for 22 consecutive semesters. The Eagles also served a record 7,200 volunteer hours in 2017 and were recognized as one of two runners-up for the inaugural NACDA Community Service Award, presented by the Fiesta Bowl.

–FGCUATHLETICS.COM–