Pickleball World Championship a big blow to PicklePlex in Punta Gorda | Charlotte Sun

PUNTA GORDA For Englewood resident Holly Turner, only the level of play and strategy among professional players was something to be seen at the World Pickleball Championship at PicklePlex in Punta Gorda on Sunday.
I’ve never been to a professional pickleball tournament, Turner said. This is exciting. My husband and I have only been playing at Englewood for the last three or four months. It’s really interesting to see the high level of play; they are doing great.
The Pickleball World Championship closed on Sunday with some of the world’s best players, based on Global Pickleball Rankings.
The winners of the final competition were not determined at the time of this report. More information can be found at PicklePlex.org.
A hybrid of badminton, table tennis, and tennis, Pickleball has steadily become one of the most popular recreational sports in Southwest Florida.
This is the first-ever pickleball tournament to award $ 100,000 in cash prizes, with approximately 500 players competing in the five-day event at the sports complex on the Florida SouthWestern State College campus, 26300 Airport Road in Punta Gorda.
Throughout the event, social distance and other safety protocols were in effect.
For me, this is a very safe tournament, Turner said. Everyone has a social distance. I just love being here today; it’s a sunny day (s) you can’t beat that.
Each Hein-Glenn and Muriell Huard drove to the tournament from Naples.
The two were both players in December 2019 when the non-profit PicklePlex organization hosted its first international championship.
It’s great to leave (here) again, said Hein-Glenn. We can’t wait for everyone to come and hang out as we have a lot of friends who didn’t come because of COVID. I just can’t wait for everyone to come out. This must be full and it is clear (not); I am ready to stop this (COVID mess).
Last year, about 400 players participated in the championships.
Nancy Prafke, a member of the Punta Gorda Board, is the city’s liaison for PicklePlex’s board of directors. She was happy that the organization was able to set up the tournament.
This is great for the community and the PicklePlex, Prafke said. There have been more participants this year than last year, so the tournament has grown and that is to be expected; it’s a very good thing.
As for the security protocols at the event, Prafke said, we can put in a lot of procedures, but it’s still up to the people to keep a safe distance from each other. But it’s great for the PicklePlex and the Charlotte County community to host this event.
