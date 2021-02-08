Sports
FanDuel & DraftKings are experiencing disruptions in the run-up to the Super Bowl
Getty Images. Pictured: Bucs QB Tom Brady
In the moments before Super Bowl 55 got underway, both FanDuel and DraftKings experienced technical issues with their online sportsbooks, preventing customers from placing bets in some markets.
“Due to unprecedented demand, we are experiencing isolated service outages with our Sportsbook in certain markets,” FanDuel said in a statement to The Action Network’s Darren Rovell. “Our teams are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”
FanDuel recognized in one tweet that Michigan and Illinois were specific states experiencing problems. A message displayed to users experiencing problems reads: “Sorry, we are experiencing higher than expected demand in your country, please try again in 30 seconds.”
Shortly after FanDuel’s problems surfaced on social media, DraftKings itself experienced glitches.
“We are aware of the current issues with placing bets and viewing the history of the bets,” DK said in a statement. tweet. “Our teams are currently actively working to solve these problems.
“We will continue to work on resolving customers who are having problems placing bets. We will provide an update once this is resolved. “
That statement was released about 15 minutes before kickoff.
An updated statement from DraftKings got two holdings in the first quarter.
“The ongoing problem has been resolved in all states except Michigan,” the tweet said said. “Bet placement and bet history are now fully functional and we continue to work on getting bet placement back in Michigan. Thank you for staying with us! “
DraftKings later told Rovell in a statement: Knew that customers could not access our mobile and online Sportsbook. It seems that this outage was caused by an increase in traffic causing problems for our backend provider. Our DFS and pool products, supported by in-house technology, function smoothly. This incident is why we care about owning our own technology.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
