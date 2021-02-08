Cricket coach Christopher Cranny convicted in Wollongong Local Court for taking care of young boys





A former New South Wales cricket coach has been sentenced to three years in prison for caring for several teenage boys. Key points: Illawarra’s former cricket coach communicated with the guys on social media from 2015-17 and again in 2019

He was reported to the police by a father who saw an alarming text message on his son’s phone Cranny, who pleaded guilty, had offered to investigate the possibility of chemical castration Christopher Cranny thanked Magistrate Claire Girotto and nodded to his father in the public gallery before police escorted him out of Wollongong’s local court today. The 31-year-old pleaded guilty to 12 charges, including caring for a child for unlawful sexual activity and deliberately performing a sexual act with a child. Magistrate Girotto said the pattern of insult was the same for each of the boys, occurring between 2015 and 2017 and again in 2019. “A message should be sent to those who can sexually abuse children,” said Magistrate Girotto. “Their actions will not be tolerated.” In order to “denounce the behavior” and “protect the community” she sentenced Cranny to three years in prison with a non-parole term of 14 months. Find more local news ‘Paying the Price’ Cranny’s crimes include communicating with his victims through social media, talking to them about sex, and sometimes masturbating in front of their eyes. One of the boys’ fathers reported it to the police after reading a text message on his son’s phone. In delivering her sentence, Magistrate Girotto said she had taken into account that Cranny was “deeply sorry” for what he had done and that he had offered to explore the possibility of chemical castration to lessen his “urges” towards young boys. . She explained that Cranny came from a “stable and loving environment” but was “subject to bullying” and “withdrawn” as a child. He then developed an attraction to young boys, she said. Outside the courthouse, Cranny’s father said his son was relieved that the case was closed. “He realized what he’s done and he’s going to pay the price,” he said. ‘What my son has done, he has done. “I hope all the best to the families that they can get over it and get on with it.”

