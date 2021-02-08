Fox brings football experience to the Diamond

New to Duke’s baseball program is Waukesha, Wis., Native Luke Fox . While he may be a rookie this season, Fox isn’t an amateur player. The young pitcher entered the team with an impressive athletic transcript and concluded his high school career, ranked as the second-best left-handed pitcher in the state of Wisconsin and the 10th-best overall prospect in the state according to Perfect Game USA.

“I’ve played baseball for as long as I can remember,” said Fox. “My dad, my brother and I used to play in the front yard. It’s always been part of my life.”

Early in his high school career, Fox made an impact in the state of Wisconsin, having been selected as a finalist for the 2017 Wisconsin Baseball Central Newcomer of the Year and later a finalist for the Milwaukee Journal Sentential Area Player of the Year. Most impressively, however, his success was not limited to the diamond alone.

Fox started playing football at the beginning of grade six. After noticing his potential, he decided to continue the game in high school hoping to follow in his father’s footsteps. Fox played under the same coach as his old man, leading his team to not one but two consecutive state championship wins, a feat not accomplished by a Milwaukee-area quarterback since 1994. was “an incredible, indescribable, out-of-body experience.”

“Football has taught me a lot about working together,” said Fox. “Being part of great teams like this, I have been lucky enough to be part of the championships we have achieved and win them, you know what it takes to have a championship team and how much team work and preparation is in there. “

Being a two-sport athlete means adapting to different team dynamics, game styles and abilities, a reality Fox admits his athletic endeavors have become all the more impressive.

“I would say the thing that made it difficult was that I didn’t have that much time in what would have been off-season to prepare for one thing or the other, which might have left me a little behind in studying on school the boys who have been working on baseball non-stop all year round, ”explains Fox. “But I think in the long run it helped me more in the end by playing both and just becoming an athlete and competing.”

When asked if having played football made him a better baseball player, the answer was yes. In his view, “being a quarterback means keeping up with a lot of things at once. You have to be a man that the rest of the team can look up to. In baseball that’s definitely something you can do if you choose but it’s not something. what you have to do. Football taught me to be that person and to lead by example. “Those are qualities that the young pitcher has successfully adopted on the baseball field.

Fox is grateful for the opportunity to receive a first-class education here at Duke and is excited to learn more about the school, its traditions and its people. For Fox Duke, baseball means getting the chance to play in a competitive conference and learn under a “ great technical staff building something [he] really wants to be part of it. “

Fox’s impact on the city of Milwaukee is undeniable. He wants to do the same here at Duke.

“I just want to be someone people can look back on and remember being a great teammate who worked hard all the time,” Fox continued. “I want to be someone who takes advantage of the opportunities he has to give back to the community and the fans that make up our community. Someone who appreciates all the people we have who support us and allow us to do so. what we can. Someone who weren’t always for themselves and appreciated what they had. “