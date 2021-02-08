Mens Tennis Falls to Tulane, 5-2





BATON ROUGEThe LSU men’s team was defeated at the LSU Tennis Complex by Tulane on Sunday afternoon, 5-2. The Tigers suffer defeat for the first time this season and drop to 7-1. Double In doubles, Tulane jumped out at LSU after Akos Kotorman and Billy Suarez were defeated Joao Graca and Joey Thomas , 6-3. Court one and court three both amounted to tiebreaks, with duos Rafael Wagner / Ronald Hohmann and Nick Watson / From Boris Kozlov matches at six o’clock. Tulane’s duo of Hamish Stewart and Ewan Moore won the back-and-forth tiebreaker on lane one and took the colon, 7-6 (7). Singles Tulane took that momentum in singles and quickly lifted the game 3-0 in Tulane’s favor. Fynn Kuenkler defeated freshmen Joao Graca , 6-2, 6-2, and Rafael de Alba defeated freshmen Benjamin Ambrosio 6-2, 6-1. Tulane took the victory after defeating Luis Erlenbusch Tom Pisane , 6-5, 6-1, but the rest of the games were played. Despite the loss Ronald Hohmann and Rafael Wagner had wins over ranked opponents. No. 99 Ronald Hohmann defeated No. 40 Hamish Stewart, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, and Rafael Wagner defeated No. 53 Ewan Moore, 7-6 (3), 6-1. Tulane ended the game with a defeat to Billy Suarez Boris Kozlov , 7-5, 6-4, making the final score 5-2. Next one The Tigers will have a short break before starting the SEC game against Vanderbilt on Friday, February 19 at 5:00 PM at the LSU Tennis Complex. For up-to-date information and behind-the-scenes access to the Tigers, follow the LSU men’s team on Twitter and Instagram at @lsutennis and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lsutennis. Tulane 5, LSU 2 Singles 1. # 99 Ronald Hohmann (LSU) def. # 40 Hamish Stewart (TLN) 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 2. Rafael Wagner (LSU) def. # 53 Ewan Moore (TLN) 7-6 (7-3), 6-1 3. Luis Erlenbusch (TLN) def. Tom Pisane (LSU) 6-5, 6-1 4. Billy Suarez (TLN) beats. Boris Kozlov (LSU) 7-5, 6-4 5. Fynn Kuenkler (TLN) def. Joao Graca (LSU) 6-2, 6-2 6. Rafael de Alba (TLN) beats. Benjamin Ambrosio (LSU) 6-2, 6-1 Double 1. Hamish Stewart / Ewan Moore (TLN) def. # 60 Rafael Wagner / Ronald Hohmann (LSU) 7-6 (9-7) 2. Akos Kotorman / Billy Suarez (TLN) beats. Joao Graca / Joey Thomas (LSU) 6-3 3. Nick Watson / Boris Kozlov (LSU) vs. Luis Erlenbusch / Fynn Kuenkler (TLN) 6-6, unfinished Match Notes: Tulane 4-2 LSU 7-1 Order of Arrival: Doubles (2.1); Singles (5,6,3,2,4,1) Official: Richie Weaver







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos