Our opinion: In the midst of COVID-19, women’s hockey finds silver lining | Opinion

Last Thursday promised to be a great hockey day for the fledgling National Womens Hockey League.
The semifinals on the historic ice sheet at the 1980 Rink-Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid, New York, were to be broadcast on NBC Sports Network in what would have been the first-ever nationally broadcast of the league’s games.
NBC also agreed to show the following days’ Championship to decide who would take home the Isobel Cup, the culmination of a shortened two-week season played in a “bubble” between the six NWHL teams.
Last month, Discover Financial Services signed up as a league sponsor, closing its designation as the NWHL’s official credit card. And Dicks Sporting Goods had come on board as the presenting sponsor of the championship trophy named after Lord Stanley’s hockey-loving daughter. The shopkeeper also agreed to sponsor the prize for the most valuable player of the final and promised the recipient a great gift.
The NWHL and women’s hockey were poised for a turnaround in the spotlight, they too rarely see, it seems, when the Winter Olympics take place every four years, or when a sensation like Kendall Coyne Schofield shows off her blazing speed at an NHL All-Time. Star game. Unfortunately, it shouldn’t be.
A day before the semi-final, the NWHL called the whole thing off, citing the safety and health of its players. The competition was plagued by positive COVID-19 cases. This came after one team, the Riveters of Monmouth Junction, New Jersey, had to withdraw from the tournament due to 10 positive diagnoses, and another team, the Connecticut Whale of Danbury, had decided to withdraw, presumably for similar reasons.
That left only four teams. Those include our own Boston Pride, which started slow in the tournament but gained momentum. The Pride had some unfinished business to settle, hoping to win the cuptheywereon circuit a year ago, when the NWHL canceled its 2020 championship game during the early outbreak of COVID-19.
Instead, the Pride and their competitors at the Minnesota Whitecaps, Buffalo Beauts, and Toronto Six had put their dreams on ice.
It wasn’t the only disappointment in the Merrimack Valley.
Mikyla Grant-Mentis, a forward for the Toronto Six team who played in the first season, was leading the scoring when everything came to a halt with 5 goals. Her 1.5 points per game average also led the league in offensive production. She also led in game-winning goals (she had two).
Many will remember Grant-Mentis as the Brampton, Ontario criminology major, whose 117 career goals plus assists at Merrimack College are still the record for offensive production on the women’s field hockey team.
Grant-Mentis graduated last year. And while the sample size at Lake Placid was small, her speed and creativity in some of the first games in her professional career made her as good a candidate as anyone else to claim that great gift from Dicks Sporting Goods. Now her professional hockey dreams will have to wait until next season.
Shortly after the NWHL bubble burst, Tyler Tumminia, the new leagues commissioner, said he still considered the shortened season a success.
Professional hockey for women has built more brand awareness, with more fans than expected after the tournament on the streaming platform Twitch. The promise of major sponsors in a hitherto small budget competition also brought tremendous promise and potential.
It was certainly a silver lining in an otherwise dark cloud. But then again, in this pandemic, maybe that’s the most you could have asked for.
