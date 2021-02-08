The most expensive Super Bowl commercials of all time

Shutterstock.com / Shutterstock.com

At a cost of $ 5.6 million for a 30 second ad for this year’s game, every Super Bowl commercial is expensive.

But what are the most expensive ads of all time? GOBankingRates has made cost estimates for the longest ads in recent years to produce this list of the most expensive commercials.

Read on to take a look at our ranking and see which of these ads you can remember and which ones might not be well spent.

Last updated: February 2, 2021

13. Universal Pictures, Jurassic World Franchise

The trailer for the fifth film in the Jurassic Park series (the sixth is scheduled for release next year) took almost 7% of the entire film budget of approximately $ 180 million, according to Forbes.

Anheuser Busch Bud Light cans on ice

12. Bud Light, Bud Light

This was a two-part commercial describing what happens to an average guy who accepts a Bud Light and says he’s ready for what happens next. That leads to a crazy night with a party with twins, table tennis against Arnold Schwarzenegger and more.

DETROIT – JANUARY 11: The 2017 Chrysler 200 on display at the North American International Auto Show media preview January 11, 2016 in Detroit, Michigan.

Chrysler, Chrysler 200

With a special appearance by Detroit’s own Eminem, this commercial was a hit for Chrysler and intended to usher in a rebirth of Detroit.

Toyota Prius C.

10. Toyota, Toyota Prius

How hard can it be to catch a Prius? That’s the concept behind a commercial showing off the 2016 Prius as a group of bank robbers try to escape the chasing police.

9. Amazon, Echo

When Amazon’s digital assistant Alexa loses her voice, the company switches to its backup plan using celebrity voices like Cardi B, Anthony Hopkins, and Rebel Wilson.

Samsung

8. Samsung, Galaxy S III

The whole concept of the ad is a pitch meeting, where Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd try to come up with ideas for the next big thing for Samsung.

2020 Kia Telluride.

6. (tie) Kia, Kia Telluride

The ad introduces a new great unknown to the Telluride and celebrates the great unknowns from the town of West Point, Georgia, where the car is produced. Without special effects, this ad wouldn’t come across as one of the most expensive of all time.

Szczecin, Poland-November 2018: Amazon Logistics Center in Szczecin, Poland in the light of the rising sun, panorama.

6. (tie) Amazon, Alexa

Sure, Amazon’s Alexa digital assistant is a great product, but this ad shows that not everything Amazon comes up with is a hit.

Chrysler car in a showroom

Chrysler, Chrysler

In another ad that covers an entire commercial break, Bob Dylan highlights how Chrysler was made in America.

Ford Motor Company sign logo

3. (tie) Ford, Ford Ride-Sharing

Length: 90 seconds

Cost: $ 16.2 million

Year: 2017

Super Bowl: AT THE

Rather than showcasing an individual car model, Ford focused this commercial on ways it broke new ground, from ride-sharing to electric vehicles.

11716, Cities, Horizontal, San Antonio Texas, USA, United States, United States, America

3. (tie) 84 Lumber, 84 Lumber

The pro-immigration ad told the story of a mother and daughters journey to the United States.

Google, Stocks, Investment, Company, Stocks, Dividends, Value, Value, Stock Market, Shareholder

1. (tie) Google, Google Assistant

Advertisement: Loretta

Length: 90 seconds

Cost: $ 16.8 million

Year: 2020

Super Bowl: LIFE

This tear-jerk showed an elderly man using Google Assistant to collect memories of his late wife.

1. (tie) Amazon, Alexa

Advertisement: Before Alexa

Length: 90 seconds

Cost: $ 16.8 million

Year: 2020

Super Bowl: LIFE

This commercial tried to answer the question of what people were doing before Alexa was invented.

Methodology: GOBankingRates began with a reference to ESPN’s roundup of the five most expensive Super Bowl commercials ever. To update and expand the list, GOBankingRates then analyzed the CNBC compilation of every Super Bowl commercial for 2020, Adweeks 2019 Super Bowl ad tracker, the Chicago Tribunes 2019 Super Bowl ad rank, and Ad Ages complete ad charts for 2018, 2017 and 2016 Super Bowls, as well as a Variety article about phasing out two-minute Super Bowl ads to identify the longest Super Bowl ads in recent years. Using SuperBowl-Ads.com’s breakdown of the average ad spot cost of 30 seconds per year, GOBankingRates has made cost estimates for each of the longest ads in recent years. For each featured ad, GOBankingRates provided (1) the company running the ad, (2) the company being advertised, (3) the ad title, (4) the running time, (5) the estimated cost to run the ad, (6) the year the ad ran, and (7) the Super Bowl the ad ran. All information was collected on and up to date on January 21, 2021.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The most expensive Super Bowl commercials of all time