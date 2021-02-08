Sports
The most expensive Super Bowl commercials of all time
At a cost of $ 5.6 million for a 30 second ad for this year’s game, every Super Bowl commercial is expensive.
Related: How much will advertisers spend on this year’s Super Bowl?
But what are the most expensive ads of all time? GOBankingRates has made cost estimates for the longest ads in recent years to produce this list of the most expensive commercials.
Read on to take a look at our ranking and see which of these ads you can remember and which ones might not be well spent.
Last updated: February 2, 2021
13. Universal Pictures, Jurassic World Franchise
The trailer for the fifth film in the Jurassic Park series (the sixth is scheduled for release next year) took almost 7% of the entire film budget of approximately $ 180 million, according to Forbes.
Find out: All you can buy for the price of one Super Bowl ticket
12. Bud Light, Bud Light
This was a two-part commercial describing what happens to an average guy who accepts a Bud Light and says he’s ready for what happens next. That leads to a crazy night with a party with twins, table tennis against Arnold Schwarzenegger and more.
Did you know: Past Super Bowl stars who scored big endorsement deals
Chrysler, Chrysler 200
With a special appearance by Detroit’s own Eminem, this commercial was a hit for Chrysler and intended to usher in a rebirth of Detroit.
In the news: Super Bowl gives free tickets to 7,500 vaccinated health workers
10. Toyota, Toyota Prius
How hard can it be to catch a Prius? That’s the concept behind a commercial showing off the 2016 Prius as a group of bank robbers try to escape the chasing police.
Find out: How Much Will You Save Watching The Super Bowl At Home?
9. Amazon, Echo
When Amazon’s digital assistant Alexa loses her voice, the company switches to its backup plan using celebrity voices like Cardi B, Anthony Hopkins, and Rebel Wilson.
Fun facts: Most expensive Super Bowl rosters of the past decade
8. Samsung, Galaxy S III
The whole concept of the ad is a pitch meeting, where Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd try to come up with ideas for the next big thing for Samsung.
Find out: How rich are these previous Super Bowl winners?
6. (tie) Kia, Kia Telluride
The ad introduces a new great unknown to the Telluride and celebrates the great unknowns from the town of West Point, Georgia, where the car is produced. Without special effects, this ad wouldn’t come across as one of the most expensive of all time.
Read: The Cost of Super Bowl Commercials Over the Years
6. (tie) Amazon, Alexa
Sure, Amazon’s Alexa digital assistant is a great product, but this ad shows that not everything Amazon comes up with is a hit.
Did you know: Here’s how rich each NFL team is
Chrysler, Chrysler
In another ad that covers an entire commercial break, Bob Dylan highlights how Chrysler was made in America.
Looking forward: 11 NFL Free Agents Who Could Score Big Contracts in 2021
3. (tie) Ford, Ford Ride-Sharing
Advertisement: Continue
Length: 90 seconds
Cost: $ 16.2 million
Year: 2017
Super Bowl: AT THE
Rather than showcasing an individual car model, Ford focused this commercial on ways it broke new ground, from ride-sharing to electric vehicles.
Fun facts: Which NFL Hall of Famer Has the Highest Net Worth?
3. (tie) 84 Lumber, 84 Lumber
The pro-immigration ad told the story of a mother and daughters journey to the United States.
Read: The 10 lowest paid players in this year’s Super Bowl
1. (tie) Google, Google Assistant
Advertisement: Loretta
Length: 90 seconds
Cost: $ 16.8 million
Year: 2020
Super Bowl: LIFE
This tear-jerk showed an elderly man using Google Assistant to collect memories of his late wife.
Find out: The 10 highest paid players in this year’s Super Bowl
1. (tie) Amazon, Alexa
Advertisement: Before Alexa
Length: 90 seconds
Cost: $ 16.8 million
Year: 2020
Super Bowl: LIFE
This commercial tried to answer the question of what people were doing before Alexa was invented.
More by GOBankingRates
Photo disclaimer: Please note photos are for representational purposes only.
Methodology: GOBankingRates began with a reference to ESPN’s roundup of the five most expensive Super Bowl commercials ever. To update and expand the list, GOBankingRates then analyzed the CNBC compilation of every Super Bowl commercial for 2020, Adweeks 2019 Super Bowl ad tracker, the Chicago Tribunes 2019 Super Bowl ad rank, and Ad Ages complete ad charts for 2018, 2017 and 2016 Super Bowls, as well as a Variety article about phasing out two-minute Super Bowl ads to identify the longest Super Bowl ads in recent years. Using SuperBowl-Ads.com’s breakdown of the average ad spot cost of 30 seconds per year, GOBankingRates has made cost estimates for each of the longest ads in recent years. For each featured ad, GOBankingRates provided (1) the company running the ad, (2) the company being advertised, (3) the ad title, (4) the running time, (5) the estimated cost to run the ad, (6) the year the ad ran, and (7) the Super Bowl the ad ran. All information was collected on and up to date on January 21, 2021.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The most expensive Super Bowl commercials of all time
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]