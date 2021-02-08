The NHL admits that Carolina Hurricanes’ goal against Columbus Blue Jackets shouldn’t have counted





The NHL admitted that a Carolina Hurricanes goal on Sunday should not have counted in their 6-5 victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets. At 6:45 PM of the second period, Carolina’s Vincent Trocheck scored to give the Hurricanes a 4-3 lead. Reruns seemed to show he entered the zone before the puck carrier, Dougie Hamilton, did. The Blue Jackets used a coach’s challenge to undo the call, but linesmen Tyson Baker and Jonny Murray watched the game and decided that the goal would stand, resulting in a postponement of penalty for Columbus. During the break, however, game officials informed both teams that the NHL had determined that the challenge should have resulted in Carolina’s rejection of the goal. As a result, the remaining 45 seconds of the postponement of the match penalty against Columbus, which was carried over to the third period, was revoked. “I think that’s the biggest joke I’ve ever seen,” said Blue Jackets winger Patrik Laine, who scored two goals in the defeat. “So generous to the [45] seconds of the clock. I’ve never seen it before, but I think there is always a first time. “ Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said officials came to the locker room between bouts and said, “They screwed up, and the power game is over” for the Hurricanes. ‘I don’t really understand. I’m glad it worked for us, ”he said. The NHL said in a statement that “during the review, there was a miscommunication between the Video Replay Booth in Columbus, the Linesmen and the Situation Room and play resumed before all replays could be reviewed to confirm the offside position” and that “the Columbus’s challenge should have resulted in Carolina’s rejection of the target. “ Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno said, “It looks bad for the NHL” that the call was incorrect at the time of the review. “It just confused everyone. The referees look bad. The referees look bad. It just looks bad. Accidents happen, but that’s why we have that repetition there for a reason: so they don’t. [happen]. That’s the hard part. Again, it’s not why we lost the game, ”he said, before correcting himself. Maybe you can say it’s because we lost to a goal. It was a weird game tonight. “ Foligno said his coach, John Tortorella, asked why the goal was not taken off the board if the call had been accidentally made. Tortorella said after the game that he did not understand the situation and declined to comment further. Columbus would tie the game at 2:08 of the third period, but Carolina scored the next two goals for the margin of victory. Ryan Dzingel, who assisted in Hamilton’s eventual winning goal, said the bizarre situation was to be expected in these strange times. “It’s 2021. Anything is possible nowadays. We’re not even shocked anymore to be honest,” he said.

