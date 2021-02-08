2 time zones, 11 business stars, some cricket and great debates





New Delhi: 8.30am in India. Around 7pm on the west coast of the US. Eleven wise men and women on a Zoom call. Some run global technology giants, others Indian conglomerates. A pioneer of the Indian telecom revolution was in that call, as was the head of a major investment fund and the founder of an acclaimed fintech startup. About as blue chip a panel as you will find. This was no surprise, as the 11 top global and Indian business leaders were members of the ET Awards jury. Jurors change every year. The quality never works. This year, the corona virus made the usual in-person jury meeting in India impossible. But even a Zoom meeting in two time zones saw the same spirited debate that makes the ET Awards judges’ meetings special, and the list of winners of India’s most coveted corporate recognition so meaningful. Twists and turns



Alphabet jury chairman and CEO Sundar Pichai opened the discussions by ruing 2020 was the first time in years that he had not visited India. But he was following Indian cricket as always. Have you seen the India-Australia match (the now famous match at Gabba), Pichai asked Shantanu Narayen, CEO of Adobe. Ball for ball, Narayen replied. Like that Test turned, which has now entered cricket history, the direction of the jury discussion was impossible to guess. “The astonishing nominee list,” as Pichai said at the outset, was carefully, in detail and impartially considered. Let’s take a look at the work of a company / businessmen, not just an FYs achievement, Narayen said. Sanjiv Bajaj, CMD of Bajaj Finserv, mused about the ideal gap for the same person / institution to be awarded twice. Vinod Khosla, founder of Khosla Ventures, said any recognition must play a role in the winner’s profile as an external role model, contributing to ethical business and innovation. Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, pointed out that all decisions should take into account the business environment facing the candidate.

The pandemic continued, unsurprisingly, but to come as the jury deliberated. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairman, Biocon, spoke about primary care health workers. Nandan Nilekani, Non-Executive Chairman, Infosys, pointed out the importance of a national database. The jury praised Indias’s vaccination program. Judges, following the legendary tradition of the ET Awards, declared any possibility that could be perceived as a conflict of interest when discussing nominees. Chairman Pichai agreed, and sometimes ruled that a juror did not need to restrain himself. Just over halfway down the list of categories, Sunil Mittal, Chairman, Bharti Enterprises, asked the jury chairman if he would allow a break, “to stretch a little”. Pichai gave six minutes, saying that if he refused a break, “it would be a great story.” He was praised by some jurors for being a tough teacher. Zoom calls are always an exciting time for tech support teams. But the tech held out. There were occasional echoes, and there were reminders from the chair that all judges should mute their microphones when not speaking. The youngest members of the jury, Nisaba Godrej, MD, Godrej Consumer Products, and Nithin Kamath, founder, Zerodha, seemed the most adept at the microphone on / off routine. Pichai kept an eye on the clock, but didn’t rush the jury when a substantive debate was going on. Towards the end, Khosla recommended Harvard professor Rebecca Henderson’s book Reimagining Capitalism to fellow judges. Undoubtedly an important book, but also a very appropriate recommendation for this jury between them, the 11 members had successfully redesigned their company many times.







