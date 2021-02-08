Tarleton State prepares for college football this February – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth





They are familiar football sights and sounds in an unknown time of the year. February feels very different from most years for the Tarleton State football program. Football is football, said Tre Johnson, Tarleton State senior defender. Spring, autumn, football is football. COVID-19 concerns have pushed Texan football season back from fall, so players and coaches are preparing for the first spring football season in program history. I coach for 32 years and this is the first time I coach a game in February, said Tarleton State football coach Todd Whitten. Whenever you tell us to go out, we’d get up and get the energy going and play some soccer, honey, said Tarleton State walking back, Khalil Banks said. And they do that while also transitioning from Division II to Division I. It’s a bit different, Whitten said. But those butterflies are starting to appear with game day right around the corner. Whitten has contributed to the complete overhaul of the Texans program in his eleven seasons in Stephenville, which includes an expanded stadium, new VIP suites for game day, and a locker room that some Power Five conference programs would envy. To see us get that new locker room are Division I equipment, Tarleton State said offensive lineman Zach Perry. It is awesome. The impressive transformation was accompanied by impressive results on the field. Tarleton State has had back-to-back unbeaten conference championship seasons, knowing that expectations are only going to grow, in a season like no other, with familiar football sights and sounds at an unknown time of the year. I’m ready to explode, said Tarleton State linebacker Ronnell Wilson. It’s an unreal feeling. When I talk about it now, I have a little weak knees. I can not wait. click here to listen to the latest episode of the NBC 5 Sports podcast.







