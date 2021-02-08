Biggest highlight, low point of Buccaneers’ victory over Chiefs





Michael Silver: As the Bucs had just taken a 28-9 lead, the Chiefs faced a third-and-13 from their own 22-yard line. It was almost time for despair for the defending champions, but with Mahomes and his friends’ potential for explosiveness, a comeback certainly seemed possible if the young quarterback could convert in that game and lead KC on a touchdown drive. However, the Bucs didn’t have it: In a play that served as a microcosm From Tampa Bay’s defensive dominance, linebacker Lavonte David shot through the middle of the Chiefs’ line and pressured Mahomes despite a hold from center Austin Reiter. Mahomes’ hurried throw towards Tyreek Hill over the center was deflected by safety Mike Edwards, who covered the fast wide receiver in midfield. It hit back to the scrimmage – and rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr. made a dive interception at the 45. The Bucs declined the holding penalty, took over and went up 31-9 on Ryan Succop’s 52-yard field goal. Good night, Chiefs. Charley Casserly: The Bucs’ attack took advantage of all of Kansas City’s defensive weaknesses. Tampa Bay ran and threw the ball at will and won in the trenches, on routes and on KC penalties. Offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich did well. David Carr: It’s Todd Bowles. He wasn’t afraid to apply pressure from all over the defense to test the Chiefs’ offensive tackles, which, according to Pro Football Focus, allowed 18 pressure in play (most in a post-season game). They had no chance against Bowles’ fierce attack. Brian Baldinger: When Tom Brady Gronk actively recruited from retirement, I immediately started calling Brady’s Buccaneers the “Brady Bunch.” The group got a new member not long after, when the Bucs signed Leonard Fournette, who was released by the Jaguars in early September. And finally, the Brady Bunch was complete when Antonio Brown was signed and eventually activated mid-season. The Bucs scored four touchdowns in Super Bowl LV – ALL by the Brady Bunch. Tom Brady isn’t just the GOAT, he’s also the lead recruiter. Scott Pioli: With 3:46 left in the game, Tampa Bay had the ball in third and fourth on their own 19. KC called their third and final timeout and the camera showed Brady staring down the Bucs sidelines – frowning and barking “NO !!” about the play that was mentioned. Yes, the score was 31-9, for all practical purposes it was over and he is still focused and competitive. WHICH is who he is and why he remains a champion on the field and in life. I knew Tommy before I cast him at the New England Patriots in 2000 – seeing him at that point reminded me of the undying competitiveness and energy he brings to everyone around him. His infectious positive energy is so influencing me right now, and in his honor, I refuse to give a lowlight tonight.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos