Cricketers on the northwest coast make valuable team contributions on Cricket Tasmania Community Cricket Gala Day | The lawyer





North-West Coast players played for their respective sides at Blundstone Arena on Sunday when Cricket Tasmania hosted their Community Cricket Gala Day. Three Twenty20 matches were held on this day: one between a full skills North and South team, the second between a Tasmanian native team and a Cricket Tasmania team, and the Intercultural Sports League Grand Final. Coastal cricketers Jarratt Lamont, Zeb Hovington, Chris Meale and Scott Crowden got out for the Northern All Abilities team in a 20-run loss against their Southern rivals. Hovington made 24 of 26 balls at the top of the run chase, while Lamont contributed 11 and a wicket as the Northern team finished 5-119 in response to the Southern team's 2-139. Eight current Northwestern players, Callan Morse, Brayden DeVries, Julius Kerwin, James Carpenter, Aaron Tuxworth, Zac Spinks and Eli Bellinger, and former Circular Head and Burnie player Ben Spinks made up the majority of the Tasmanian native team who lost by 23 runs . First to bat, the Cricket Tasmania Pathway team made 6-140, with Carpenter taking two wickets and Kerwin and the Spinks brothers each claiming one. In response, Morse (25) DeVries (16, not eliminated) and Kerwin (28) all contributed at the top of the order, but were unable to consistently attack the path team's attack and ended the game 3-117 . "Our fielding and bowling were excellent and Julius Kerwin hit very well, but we couldn't turn things around enough in our innings," said coach Guy Gray. But playing at Blundstone Arena was something special for some of our young boys, especially Zac and Ben Spinks, who first played together in a Tasmanian side and their dad and grandpa both drove off Circular Head to watch them play . "Since there was no National Indigenous tournament this season, we got this idea for a game about six weeks ago to keep the program on the radar, and it now looks like it's stuck for the next five years."







