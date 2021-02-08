Local footballer who survived a train accident continues to fight for his dream

RIESEL, Texas (KWTX) – Sundays Super Bowl is a bit bittersweet for a Riesel High School footballer who may never be able to play the game he loves again.

Levi Cook, 16, of Marlin, was hit by a train in the summer on his way to a two-day soccer practice session for his new team, the Riesel Indians, where he was lining up to become the school’s next quarterback.

He’s definitely a walking miracle, said Jolene Keyes, mother of Levis. God is real, he was there on August 26th.

Levi started his freshman year at Riesel after switching from Robinson ISD because it was close to his home and the drive would be less dangerous, Keyes said.

Then, on the morning of August 26, her son’s white Chevy Tahoe was hit at the unguarded intersection on County Road 116 of State Highway 6, a route he first took because he didn’t have to pick up his friend and teammate. that morning.

Keyes says it was a day Levi will never remember never to forget.

His coach called me and he said, Levi hasn’t made it to practice, Keyes said. The other little ones were sleeping, and I was just crying, crying, just, is he okay, where is he where he is, where he is, I need to get to him.

Levi had flown from the scene to McLane Childrens Hospital in Temple by helicopter.

It was hectic at first because of COVID, but eventually I could see him through the glass and they were finishing some stitches and I was instantly calmed down, Keyes said. They came back and said he has no broken bones, he has no internal bleeding, which was wonderful.

But Levi was not out of the forest: although his body was fine, his spirit was not.

Levi suffered a diffuse axonal injury (DAI), a form of traumatic brain injury, and was in a coma for two weeks.

There’s no logical explanation for how he survived that, except, I mean, God, Keyes said. It’s a miracle, it’s a miracle he’s here.

The next six weeks would not be easy with daily physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy at a Dallas hospital.

They said he was an athlete, and his drive and focus and being in shape really helped him get to where he is today, and he did it remarkably, Keyes said. It’s still difficult, it gets easier, it improves every day.

After two months in the hospital with his mother by his side, Levi was able to go home on October 22.

Just see my three boys sitting together, or just see Levi walk and get a Gatorade from the fridge so he’d ask me to make him a sandwich and be home – you take those things for granted, said Keyes. I don’t mind taking his laundry off the bathroom floor for all of them just because they’re here.

While Levi is at home, his journey to get to where he wants to be – on the football field – is far from over.

Football was his life, Keyes said. He was going to play for Texas A&M, he was going to be the Texas A & M’s quarterback.

Despite Levis’s best efforts, doctors say he probably won’t be able to play the game he loves again.

The goal for him is to be 10% natural and to be like he was Aug. 25, Keyes said. Totally capable of playing baseball, he loves baseball, he can play golf … soccer probably out of the question.

However, Levi still refuses to accept that fate and continues to work on his mind and body six days a week, hoping he can recover from a tragedy.

I hope he understands how much he’s inspired people he doesn’t even know, Keyes said. This has brought a lot of obstacles, a lot of change, but just like Levi does, you keep bouncing back, keep putting in, keep improving, regardless of whether the goal has changed.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.