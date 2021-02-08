Women’s squash, men’s tennis seasons canceled this year – The GW Hatchet

No one knew then, but the men’s tennis and women’s squash played their last matches as varsity programs on March 7 and March 8, respectively, of last year.

The 2019-20 spring seasons were canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic on March 13, and most students left campus on March 20. On July 31, the athletics department released another disturbing update: seven sports, including women’s squash and men’s tennis, would be axed after this season.

But as the pandemic continues into 2021, some women’s tennis and squash athletes said they would choose to either transfer or not return to campus. Athletic director Tanya Vogel said both teams’ campaigns were called off because roster sizes were too small for field teams, and women’s squash could only compete against Virginia after other competitions. canceled their seasons.

When we made the announcement in July, we knew there was a chance some students would transfer, Vogel said in an interview Friday. I don’t think any of us knew what COVID would do to this country in particular. And that’s why so many of our students have chosen not to come back in person, and I absolutely support and understand that.

Vogel said that across all programs, 80 to 85 domestic and international student athletes transferred or chose not to return to Foggy Bottom. Four players from the men’s tennis team have been transferred, and the freshman class for women’s squash and two former players are not on the current roster of the teams.

Men’s tennis brings one player back to campus

Graduate student Jakub Behun graduated in 2020, but took advantage of the NCAAs’ extra year to qualify after the spring sports broke down last year. He said he was the only men’s tennis player on campus and the only international student athlete in the program to travel back to DC

It was just a very big commitment for them to fly here, he said. Knowing that season can happen may not. We may be in quarantine often. And also, people didn’t feel comfortable with their families saying why don’t you stay at home if it’s an option, since the situation is so much better here?

While on campus, Behun said he still has access to the gyms at the Smith Center and the Lerner Health and Wellness Center. He said he could not access facilities at home in Slovakia due to COVID-19 restrictions.

But while the team is spread across the United States, China and Australia, Behun said the team keeps in touch “as much as possible” by tracking training sessions and meeting online regularly.

Gabriel Hurtado, a freshman who was previously on the men’s tennis team, was one of four players who left the squad. He and freshman Garret Skelly left the team after the fall semester, and juniors Zicheng Zeng and Lawrence Sciglitano left the team before the fall period.

Hurtado said in an interview last month that he had three days to sign for another program after officials announced on July 31 that seven programs, including his own, would be eliminated. Now at UNC-Wilmington, Hurtado said he was sad he couldn’t compete as a Colonial, but the coaches helped him find a new schedule to continue playing.

It was definitely a learning experience, and of course I’m very sad I couldn’t go to GW and compete for them, he said. But things happen for a reason, I guess. And I hope everyone is okay.

Three ladies squash players back in Foggy Bottom

Only three ladies squash players are back on campus, that’s six people less than the usual nine-player ladder. Student athletes said they made the decision to stay home and not compete because of the uncertainty of the pandemic and the fact that they could only play against Virginia, the other DC area program participating.

Senior Zoe Foo Yuk Han, who is from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, said she chose to stay at home because the number of COVID-19 cases in the United States increased and border closures made travel impossible. She was joined by senior Vedika Arunachalam, who also decided to stay in her home country of India.

It’s very shocking knowing it’s our last season and we won’t be able to play, she said. It’s definitely a decision that brought everyone down, but then health always comes first. And it is always a big decision we have to make when it comes to our health.

Due to HVAC repairs in Lerner, the women’s squash players and eight men’s squash players on campus have moved all training to Squash on Fire. But despite the more than 12-hour time difference between players, head coach Anderson Good still keeps the team connected with weekly online meetings, players said.

Squash athletes will have one more chance to end their college career. Foo Yuk Han and fellow senior Zuha Nazir said the College Squash Association granted another year of permission for student athletes to play squash, but they would have to compete at a different school because the program is being scrapped at GW.

Foo Yuk Han, who became the first men’s or women’s side squash player to be named a First-Team All American, was on his way to becoming No. 1 in women’s side career wins. But due to pandemic constraints, she said she hasn’t been able to get onto a squash court since her storybook performance at the 2020 Individual Nationals last March.

She said she is still considering earning her masters and playing a season at a different institution, but added that the pandemic has kept her plans going.

Nazir said she is enrolling in medical school and has no plans to play college squash again. But she added that because the sport has been her first love since picking up a racket, she will continue to play for herself and for fun.

I remember when we first got the announcement in July, I talked to Anderson about different ways and different schools that I could go to specifically so I could play for another year, Nazir said. As time went on and COVID got worse, I realized that you can just leave some areas of your life behind.

Belle Long contributed to reporting.

This article appeared in the February 8, 2021 Hatchet.