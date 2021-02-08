Warroad girl hockey in search of an end to the drought of the decade





Senior Karlie Meeker was part of the four previous teams, including a 2018/19 team that was 28-0 when Warroad lost to Breck in the Class A title game. “I’ve actually been on the team since eighth grade, and it was really frustrating not making it to that W so far,” she said. “ Her teammate, and fellow senior, Geno Hendrickson describes the feeling of falling back into the state championship a few seasons. “It’s awful,” she began. “It’s a really bad feeling to lose that championship game.”

But those losses and feelings of inadequacy are etched into the minds of the Warroad players, and in 2021, the Warriors will be itching to get back to the top. “It forces us to work harder because we just want it more next year,” said Hendrickson. After admitting that the Warroad girls may have felt the pressure in recent years, Meeker says there will be a different feeling flowing through the team in 2021. “I think we’ve waited so long to get started this year that we just want to go out and play and hopefully make it count eventually,” she said. A lighter burden is transformed into laser focus, while the Warriors work to perfection. “We are working very hard to get the puck in the back of the net and take advantage of our opportunities,” said Hendrickson. “It’s very important when we get to a big game to be able to do that.” This Warriors team will not let itself down. Not even if they win games with scores of 14-0 and 7-1. “We have to play all three bouts from putting the puck down to the last buzzer,” said Hendrickson. “Even the games that don’t play against the number one team in the state, we still have to respond to that. That will get you victory in the big games. If you don’t play the whole game, you have to influence.” With one last shot, Meeker wants to win the title. “It would mean so much to finally get it into my senior year when it comes to the end of my previous years,” said Meeker. Warroad is 5-1 in his season so far and suffered his first defeat of the season against Gentry Academy last Friday. The Warriors are still better than the opponents this season with 39-4.

