Japan promises safe Olympics, medical experts are not so sure

Tokyo (AFP)

Japanese infectious disease specialist Atsuo Hamada wants to see the Olympics take place in Tokyo this summer, but admits that if they took place elsewhere, he would likely support a cancelation.

“Even without the coronavirus pandemic, the Olympics are promoting all kinds of infectious diseases like a massive gathering,” Hamada, a professor at Tokyo Medical University, told AFP.

With less than six months to the pandemic Games, organizers say they are confident the event will be safe. But some medical experts are not so sure and think cancellation is safer.

“I understand the athletes’ feelings,” said Michael Head, a senior research fellow in global health at the University of Southampton in the UK.

“But I think from … a global public health point of view, there is nothing right about the Olympics right now.”

Olympic officials have begun to outline virus safety measures, from pre-arrival health monitoring to regular testing in Japan, and restrictions on how long athletes will stay in the Olympic Village.

“It’s the mantra of all of us: the Games must be safe,” said Christophe Dubi, Olympic Games Executive Director last week.

Organizers point to the success of other sporting events during the pandemic, but experts note that the Games will be on a very different scale.

The numbers are formidable: 26,000 beds in the Olympic Village alone, about 12,000 accredited media and participants from about 200 countries.

“Even if they are vaccinated, there may be certain variants that have some resistance to the vaccine,” Head warned.

“Mixing people from so many different countries only increases the chance of new variants emerging.”

– Foreign fans ‘unthinkable’ –

Hassan Vally, associate professor of public health at La Trobe University in Australia, said he was confident “that everything is being done to reduce the risk.”

“But you can’t completely reduce the risk,” said Vally, who has worked on the virus policy.

“If you have your public health lens on, this does everything we don’t want to do right now.”

Organizers wait until spring to make some important decisions, including whether to restrict or block spectators from events – something health experts consider necessary.

“It is unthinkable to let in spectators from all over the world,” said Hamada, adding that having spectators involves “significant risks”.

The head said organizers should keep the number of people involved in the Games to an absolute minimum.

“It wouldn’t eliminate the risk, but it would reduce it,” he said.

The global introduction of virus vaccines has raised hope for the Games, with some countries saying they plan to vaccinate athletes before the summer.

Japan and the International Olympic Committee have not made vaccination a condition for participation in the Olympic Games.

Public health expert Koji Wada warned that it is unlikely that all athletes and the Japanese public will be vaccinated before the Games.

“Vaccines are a tool to protect yourself, not others,” added Wada, a professor at the International University of Health and Wellness in Otawara who advised the Japanese government on the pandemic.

“You shouldn’t look at the vaccines to answer this.”

– ‘Concrete plans’ –

He advised organizers to consider whether some contact sports are too risky in a pandemic.

“Maybe surfing and table tennis are okay. But judo seems difficult.”

But others see ways the Games can work to their fullest capacity.

“With frequent tests, and athletes and staff limiting their movements and staying in bubbles, and everyone watching it on television, that’s a possibility I can now imagine,” Hamada said.

Vally said he also expects the Games to continue, but organizers should assume there will be virus cases.

“There is no question that the Games will end without some drama along the way with the virus, it is a matter of how it is responded to, that will be the biggest challenge.”

For now, Hamada said, organizers must “show concrete plans” for safe games.

“If after all that it is better to cancel it, then we should cancel it.”

