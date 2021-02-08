Sports
Japan promises safe Olympics, medical experts are not so sure
Tokyo (AFP)
Japanese infectious disease specialist Atsuo Hamada wants to see the Olympics take place in Tokyo this summer, but admits that if they took place elsewhere, he would likely support a cancelation.
“Even without the coronavirus pandemic, the Olympics are promoting all kinds of infectious diseases like a massive gathering,” Hamada, a professor at Tokyo Medical University, told AFP.
With less than six months to the pandemic Games, organizers say they are confident the event will be safe. But some medical experts are not so sure and think cancellation is safer.
“I understand the athletes’ feelings,” said Michael Head, a senior research fellow in global health at the University of Southampton in the UK.
“But I think from … a global public health point of view, there is nothing right about the Olympics right now.”
Olympic officials have begun to outline virus safety measures, from pre-arrival health monitoring to regular testing in Japan, and restrictions on how long athletes will stay in the Olympic Village.
“It’s the mantra of all of us: the Games must be safe,” said Christophe Dubi, Olympic Games Executive Director last week.
Organizers point to the success of other sporting events during the pandemic, but experts note that the Games will be on a very different scale.
The numbers are formidable: 26,000 beds in the Olympic Village alone, about 12,000 accredited media and participants from about 200 countries.
“Even if they are vaccinated, there may be certain variants that have some resistance to the vaccine,” Head warned.
“Mixing people from so many different countries only increases the chance of new variants emerging.”
– Foreign fans ‘unthinkable’ –
Hassan Vally, associate professor of public health at La Trobe University in Australia, said he was confident “that everything is being done to reduce the risk.”
“But you can’t completely reduce the risk,” said Vally, who has worked on the virus policy.
“If you have your public health lens on, this does everything we don’t want to do right now.”
Organizers wait until spring to make some important decisions, including whether to restrict or block spectators from events – something health experts consider necessary.
“It is unthinkable to let in spectators from all over the world,” said Hamada, adding that having spectators involves “significant risks”.
The head said organizers should keep the number of people involved in the Games to an absolute minimum.
“It wouldn’t eliminate the risk, but it would reduce it,” he said.
The global introduction of virus vaccines has raised hope for the Games, with some countries saying they plan to vaccinate athletes before the summer.
Japan and the International Olympic Committee have not made vaccination a condition for participation in the Olympic Games.
Public health expert Koji Wada warned that it is unlikely that all athletes and the Japanese public will be vaccinated before the Games.
“Vaccines are a tool to protect yourself, not others,” added Wada, a professor at the International University of Health and Wellness in Otawara who advised the Japanese government on the pandemic.
“You shouldn’t look at the vaccines to answer this.”
– ‘Concrete plans’ –
He advised organizers to consider whether some contact sports are too risky in a pandemic.
“Maybe surfing and table tennis are okay. But judo seems difficult.”
But others see ways the Games can work to their fullest capacity.
“With frequent tests, and athletes and staff limiting their movements and staying in bubbles, and everyone watching it on television, that’s a possibility I can now imagine,” Hamada said.
Vally said he also expects the Games to continue, but organizers should assume there will be virus cases.
“There is no question that the Games will end without some drama along the way with the virus, it is a matter of how it is responded to, that will be the biggest challenge.”
For now, Hamada said, organizers must “show concrete plans” for safe games.
“If after all that it is better to cancel it, then we should cancel it.”
2021 AFP
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]