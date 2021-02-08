Game 19: Nebraska, Minnesota





Basketball for men | 7-2-2021 11:45:00 PM SERIES INFORMATION 74th meeting (53-20 all-time record)

Home: 38-8

Road: 15-12

Current series: W-1

Richard Pitino vs. Nebraska: 5-7

Minnesota vs Big Ten: 778-860 *

Pitino vs. Big Ten regular season games: 52-89

Pitino vs. Big Ten (including postseason games): 58-96

* – excluding released games START FIVE

1. Minnesota hosts Nebraska on Monday night at the Williams Arena. The Gophers last played at home on January 23 against Maryland, meaning Minnesota has had a 16-day period between home games (the longest period since the team also had 16 days between home games from a win against Cleveland State on November 5, 2019 and a win against Central Michigan on November 21, 2019). Minnesota played against Rutgers last Thursday and now plays four games in 11 days, five games in 14 days, and six games in 17 days. Earlier this year, Minnesota had six games in 16 days and six games in 18 days. The Gophers are scheduled to play seven games in February, which would be their second busiest month of the season. The busiest months in Minnesota this season were December (8 games), January (6 games) and November (3 games). Minnesota is scheduled to play two regular season games in March. 2. Minnesota is 38-8 all-time home against Nebraska, which is an 82.6% win rate. That’s the third best for Minnesota against the current Big Ten programs, although not every contested game was a Big Ten conference game. Minnesota is home 5-0 all-time against Rutgers (100% win rate) and 15-3 against Penn State (83.3% win rate). Minnesota is 494-308 at home against current Big Ten opponents (61.5% winning percentage) and ranks above .500 against any team except Maryland (Gophers are 1-5 all-time at home against the Terrapins). 3. The Gophers beat Nebraska 107-75 at home on March 8, 2020 (last season’s last home game) to set a school record of 18 threes in the win. The 107 runs were the second highest in the Coach Pitino era (defeated UNC Wilmington 108-82 on December 27, 2014) and the highest in a Big Ten game. The 107 runs were also the most scored by Minnesota in a Big Ten game since the No. 21 Gophers defeated No. 12 Indiana 108-89 on January 28, 1990. 4. Marcus Carr plays on Monday in his 50th career game as Gopher. Carr, who played his first season in Pittsburgh, averaged 17.1 points per game, 6.1 assists per game, and 4.9 rebounds per game as a Gopher. Those are historically good figures. At this point in his career, his 17.1 points per game would rank 10th in school history (minimum 40 games played) and would be the best career average for a Gopher since Mychal Thompson averaged 20.8 points from 1975-78. His average of 6.1 assists per game would rank first in school history (minimum 40 games played) for Ray Williams, who averaged 5.7 from 1976-77. 5. Liam Robbins had 16 points and 10 rebounds at Rutgers. It was his second double-double of the season, as he had 27 points and 14 rebounds in a win against Ohio State. Robbins has scored 14 times in double figures this season and grabbed 15 times in five or more rebounds. Robbins has had a total of at least 15 points and five rebounds in seven games this season. Minnesota is 5-2 (wins: Kansas City, Iowa, Michigan State, Ohio State, Michigan; losses: in Purdue, in Rutgers) when the center reaches those benchmarks. You can read Minnesota full game notes here.

